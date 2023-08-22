Insurance scams drop by nearly a fifth, but value jumps as fraudsters ‘aim big’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insurance scams drop by nearly a fifth, but value jumps as fraudsters ‘aim big’

By Press Association
Fraudulent insurance claims tumbled by nearly a fifth to a 17-year low in 2022 but the value of the average scam surged to a record £15,000 as fraudsters are increasingly ‘aiming big, according to a report (Alamy/PA)
Fraudulent insurance claims tumbled by nearly a fifth to the lowest level since 2005 last year but the value of the average scam surged to a record £15,000 as fraudsters are increasingly “aiming big”, according to a report.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) revealed that the number of fraudulent claims detected dropped by 19% to 72,600 last year – the lowest since 2005 – in a sign that the crackdown on insurance cheats may be paying off.

It said the industry’s warnings over the “grave consequences” of committing fraud may be deterring some people, but said scammers are becoming more ambitious.

The latest figures show the average value of an insurance fraud soared by 20% to an all-time high of £15,000 last year.

This partly reflected the rise in the value of property frauds – up 8% to £134 million – as well as higher inflation.

The ABI said there must be “no let-up” in the drive to stamp out claims fraud, with fraud now the most reported crime in England and Wales.

Mark Allen, the ABI’s assistant director and head of fraud and financial crime, said: “While it is good to see the industry’s collaborative efforts delivered results in 2022, there can be no room for complacency.

“With many households and businesses continuing to face rising costs, now more than ever, honest customers expect insurers to weed out the cheats and focus on paying genuine claims as quickly as possible.

“As financial hardship increases, previously honest customers could be tempted to ‘act in the moment’ to exaggerate claims.

“These latest figures highlight that some fraudsters are aiming big, with some large frauds uncovered.

“This shows why there can be absolutely no let-up in pursuing insurance fraudsters.”

In one example of a recent fraud case, a man was jailed for 16 months for making 15 bogus travel insurance claims worth £75,000, using the identities of people he knew.

In another, an employee at a veterinary practice was caught claiming more than £37,000 in fraudulent pet insurance claims.

The woman took out pet insurance policies with six insurers and made a total of 18 fraudulent claims against them over four years.

In most cases, she made up the names and breeds of the animals for which she had taken out the cover.

The ABI said there was an 18% fall in the number of opportunistic fraud cases, to 63,000 in 2022, but that the value of these claims rose 2%, with a total cost to the industry of £1.1 billion.

It said the overall fall was also driven by a 20% drop in the number of personal injury claims, which it said was largely as a result of the Official Injury Claims Portal reducing the overall number of small personal injury claims being made.

Motor insurance continues to make up the largest number of fraud cases, at 42,500 – 59% of all insurance claims fraud.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Hill, from the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), said: “The increase in the average value of fraud shows that both IFED and the insurance industry cannot afford to take our foot off the pedal when it comes to uncovering and disrupting fraudsters.

“Insurance fraud is never simply taking money from a company that can afford it.

“Many victims of insurance fraud are members of the public, from people who have their identities stolen to help facilitate fraud, to people who have unknowingly bought fake motor insurance from ghost brokers.”

Mr Allen added it was “important that consumers remain vigilant to potential scams”.

“The golden rule is never act in haste – if a deal appears too good to be true, then it probably is.”