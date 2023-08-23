Ofgem fines Morgan Stanley £5.4m after traders spoke via WhatsApp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ofgem fines Morgan Stanley £5.4m after traders spoke via WhatsApp

By Press Association
Ofgem has been investigating Morgan Stanley since 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofgem has been investigating Morgan Stanley since 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)

Ofgem has fined US banking giant Morgan Stanley more than £5.4 million after its energy traders communicated via private WhatsApp discussions.

The regulator said the company had failed to take “reasonable steps” to ensure its staff did not use ways of communicating that it could not hand over to investigators should they ask for the information.

Traders who were buying and selling energy used their private WhatsApp accounts to discuss transactions between January 2018 and March 2020, Ofgem said.

It meant that Morgan Stanley was unable to supply these conversations to the regulator when asked to do so.

General view of Morgan Stanley’s UK headquarters, in Canary Wharf
Traders at Morgan Stanley communicated via WhatsApp, Ofgem said (Matt Crossick/PA)

It is the first fine handed out in Great Britain under the regulation on wholesale energy market integrity and transparency (Remit) rules, Ofgem said. This was an EU regulation which was transferred to UK law after Brexit.

Ofgem found that, while Morgan Stanley International plc (MSIP) had policies in place which banned traders from using WhatsApp, it “did not take sufficient reasonable steps to ensure compliance with its own policies and the requirements of the regulations”.

The watchdog said it would have fined the company £7.7 million, but it discounted the figure by 30% after Morgan Stanley chose to co-operate and settle the matter.

Ofgem has been investigating Morgan Stanley’s compliance with the rules since 2021, it said.

Cathryn Scott, regulatory director of enforcement and emerging issues, said: “This fine sends a strong message to market participants that they must comply with all Remit rules or face enforcement action.

“It is unacceptable that MSIP failed to prevent electronic communications which could not be recorded or retained. It risks a significant compromise of the integrity and transparency of wholesale energy markets.

“We welcome the steps MSIP has taken to ensure the breaches do not happen again.”