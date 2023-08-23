Post Office boss to return bonus pay linked to Horizon inquiry after pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Post Office boss to return bonus pay linked to Horizon inquiry after pressure

By Press Association
The boss of the Post Office has said he will repay part of his bonus linked to the firm’s response to the Horizon inquiry (Lewis Stickley/PA)
The boss of the Post Office has said he will repay part of his bonus linked to the firm’s response to the Horizon inquiry (Lewis Stickley/PA)

The boss of the Post Office has said he will return all of his bonus payment linked to the Horizon inquiry regarding hundreds of wrongfully convicted postmasters.

Nick Read, chief executive of the Post Office, also apologised again for “procedural and governance mistakes made” in the firm linking significant bonus payments to work related to the inquiry into the miscarriage of justice.

Around 700 Post Office workers were convicted, and some sent to prison, for theft and false accounting between 2000 and 2014.

It was later revealed that errors linked to the Fujistu Horizon software were to blame.

The boss has said that he will voluntarily return this part of the £455,000 bonus he received for the 2021-22 financial year.

It is understood this part of the bonus is £54,400.

This includes around £13,000 of Mr Read’s bonus which he had previously committed to returning.

The company has not said whether other workers who received bonus payments linked to the inquiry will also return these significant payments.

The Post Office told Darren Jones MP, chair of the House of Commons business and trade committee, last week that 33 employees had paid back a total of £64,252 in payments linked to the inquiry sub-metric.

In response, Mr Jones threatened to haul bosses from the business back in front of the committee after it refused to fully commit to clawing back all executive bonuses linked to the inquiry.

On Wednesday Mr Read said: “I have made a personal decision to return voluntarily the full bonus payment attributed to the overall inquiry metric in the 2021/22 annual report and accounts.

“While neither the Simmons & Simmons report nor the Amanda Burton report found any basis to support suggestions of impropriety, and both stated that there was a justifiable basis to make the award, I hope this action will allow Post Office to redouble its focus on fully addressing the wrongs of the past and serving today’s postmasters.

“I would like to reiterate Post Office’s sincere apology for the procedural and governance mistakes made.”