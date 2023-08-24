Record-breaking year for British watermelon grower despite rainy July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record-breaking year for British watermelon grower despite rainy July

By Press Association
Nick Molesworth, manager of Oakley Farms in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire stands amongst the watermelons (Joe Giddens/PA)
A British farm has grown an estimated 11,000 watermelons this year, setting what a supermarket hailed as a new UK production record despite a rainy July.

Nick Molesworth, manager of Oakley Farms in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, said the exotic fruits “are not that easy to grow”, adding that the British climate “can also be challenging”.

But the grower has tested different methods to be able to get more fruit per plant and is set to double its previous production record, up to 11,000 this year from around 5,500 in 2020.

The farm is the UK’s biggest producer of watermelons and also grows pumpkins and courgettes, which are both members of the cucurbit family, the same as watermelons.

Oakley Farms is a supplier to Tesco, which described the 11,000 watermelons as “the largest yield ever produced in Britain”.

Mr Molesworth said: “We started growing them after Tesco approached us and offered to work with us on the project and it made good sense as the crop would fit in perfectly between production of courgettes in late spring and pumpkins in early autumn.

Nick Molesworth, manager of Oakley Farms in Wisbech (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We have tried several different methods of growing the watermelons and are now getting more fruit per plant so the hard work is starting to pay off.

“They are not that easy to grow and the British climate can also be challenging but we’re very pleased with this year’s crop.

“Growing watermelons is a natural evolution for our business.”

The crop was produced with the guidance of melon-growing expert James Cackett.

Nick Molesworth tending to his watermelons (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Cackett, who works as a fruit technical manager for Tesco, has spent the last 15 years working with both seed houses and British growers on developing varieties that are right for the UK climate and soil.

He said: “This is a massive achievement by Oakley Farms as their previous production record was around 5,500 watermelons a few years ago so to double that inside two years is fantastic work.

“Growing watermelons in Britain is still a small and developing industry with just a handful of producers scattered around the UK.

“When we first started selling them, in very small quantity, about 10 years ago shoppers were curious whether such an exotic-looking fruit could ever be grown over here.

Tesco described the 11,000 watermelons as ‘the largest yield ever produced in Britain’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

“But they are now very popular with shoppers wanting to support British growers and each year demand gets stronger so it doesn’t take long for the entire crop to sell out.”

Oakley Farms and Tesco have worked together on watermelon production for seven years and while the rainy July has slowed production, experience from previous years has made this a record-breaking year in terms of volume.

The watermelons will be on sale in Tesco stores priced at £3.49 each for the standard size and £2.50 for the mini size.