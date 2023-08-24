Hays warns over fee declines and consultant cuts as new boss named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Hays warns over fee declines and consultant cuts as new boss named

By Press Association
Recruitment firm Hays has named a new boss to take the helm as it revealed falling annual profits and warned it will have to cut its consultant workforce further amid a weakening global jobs market
Recruitment firm Hays has named a new boss to take the helm as it revealed falling annual profits and warned it will have to cut its consultant workforce further amid a weakening global jobs market (Victoria Jones/PA)

Recruitment firm Hays has named a new boss to take the helm as it revealed falling annual profits and warned it will have to cut its consultant workforce further amid a weakening global jobs market.

The group said Dirk Hahn, managing director of Hays Germany and Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa, will take over from longstanding chief executive Alistair Cox on September 1.

He takes on the role at a more difficult time in the global recruitment sector, with Hays revealing it expects to slash its consultant workforce by around 3% to 4% in the three months to September as the group reins in costs due to falling fees.

It has already reduced its number of consultants by 6%, more than 500, since December.

In the UK and Ireland, its consultant workforce was slashed by 11% and by 7% in the second half.

The cuts have been made through staff turnover with no redundancies planned.

Hays reported pre-tax profits down 9% on a like-for-like basis to £192.1 million for the year to June 30.

Operating profits in the UK and Ireland tumbled 34% to £28.7 million as it said markets slowed “sharply” through the year, particularly in permanent recruitment.

While Hays notched up record fees of £1.3 billion, up 6% like-for-like over the year, it saw growth pull back markedly through the second half as economic uncertainty impacted recruitment.

Fee growth fell from 12% in the first six months to 1% in the second, with fees falling 2% in the final quarter and by 2% in June.

It expects fees to continue dropping in the first half of its new financial year.

Outgoing boss Mr Cox, who has led Hays for 16 years, said: “While we cannot control the macroeconomic environment, we do control our reaction to it.

“We acted swiftly to manage our capacity and costs in the face of toughening markets, delivering increased profits in our second half.”

Mr Cox will help with a smooth transition, working out a 12-month notice period until August 23 next year.

Mr Hahn said it was a “privilege to be appointed CEO of Hays, having been with the company for most of my career”.