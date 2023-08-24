Ukrainian evacuee is first to be employed as bus driver via recruitment scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ukrainian evacuee is first to be employed as bus driver via recruitment scheme

By Press Association
Volodymyr Syrotiuk worked in a warehouse and drove heavy goods vehicles near Kyiv (James Pike Photography/Go-Ahead Group/PA)
Volodymyr Syrotiuk worked in a warehouse and drove heavy goods vehicles near Kyiv (James Pike Photography/Go-Ahead Group/PA)

A Ukrainian evacuee in the UK has become the first to be employed as a bus driver through a recruitment scheme.

Volodymyr Syrotiuk, 61, worked in a warehouse and drove heavy goods vehicles near Kyiv before the invasion by Russia in February 2022.

He has since settled in Brighton and has joined Brighton and Hove Buses as a driver.

Parent company Go-Ahead began taking steps to hire Ukrainians in November last year in a programme supported by the Department for Work and Pensions.

The Government has eased the process for Ukrainians to exchange their driving licences for British versions.

Ukrainian refugee Volodymyr Syrotiuk
The Government has made it easier for Ukrainian refugees to convert their driving licences to British versions (James Pike Photography/Go-Ahead Group/PA)

Mr Syrotiuk said his new job has made “settling into the country easier”.

He went on: “I’d encourage my friends from Ukraine to come here and to seriously consider being a bus driver like me.

“I get to be in a position where I’m responsible for 80 people every journey and it’s satisfying.”

The UK has suffered from a lack of bus drivers since the end of coronavirus lockdowns.

Industry body the Confederation of Passenger Transport recently estimated that 7% of bus driver positions are vacant.

Brighton and Hove Buses managing director Ed Wills said: “We’re extremely happy to welcome Volodymyr to the team.

“As a company we can offer jobs to people from Ukraine who are looking to rebuild a more peaceful life.

“I hope this is the first of many to come, and that we continue to be able to help more refugees like Volodymyr find work and security in the UK.”

Eloise Cornish, employer adviser lead at Brighton and Hove Jobcentre, said: “We’re thrilled to hear about Volodymyr’s job start with Brighton and Hove Buses.

“We met Volodymyr at a jobs fair and his positive attitude shone through.”