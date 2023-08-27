Second last-minute bid launched to save Wilko, reports say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second last-minute bid launched to save Wilko, reports say

By Press Association
It comes after Doug Putman, who bought music retailer HMV in 2019, was believed to be making an offer. ( James Manning/ PA)
It comes after Doug Putman, who bought music retailer HMV in 2019, was believed to be making an offer. ( James Manning/ PA)

A second last-minute bid has been launched to save stricken retailer Wilko, according to reports.

Wilko tumbled into administration two weeks ago, putting the future of its 400 shops in doubt.

Administrators from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) have sought offers from interested firms in an effort to save jobs and stores.

The GMB union said any bid that guarantees jobs “must be prioritised”.

A second last-minute bid worth £90 million has been made by restructuring specialist M2 Capita, the Guardian reported, which could keep the entire Wilko chain trading.

Reacting to reports of a second bid, Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary, told the PA news agency: “The devil is in the detail but any bid that guarantees jobs must be prioritised.

“Losing Wilko will not only put 12,500 people out of work across the country, but would also be another nail in the coffin of the high street.

“PWC must recognise that creditors are not the only people with a stake on this – working people’s livelihoods must be the priority.”

It comes after Canadian businessman Doug Putman, who bought music retailer HMV in 2019, was believed to be making an offer – which the BBC reported is unlikely to meet legal requirements.

PwC said talk of Mr Putman’s bid was “speculation”.

A spokesperson said: “Since our appointment as administrators of Wilko, we have worked relentlessly to secure a sale of the business, and talks are continuing with a number of parties.

“As administrators we’re intent on achieving the best outcome for everyone involved while preserving as many jobs as possible and adhering to our statutory duty to act in the best interests of the creditors as a whole.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on individual bidders or interested parties at this stage in the process.”

Wilko fell into administration more than 90 years after the chain began as a single hardware shop in Leicester.

Founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in 1930, the company’s first store opened on Charnwood Street under the Wilkinson Cash Stores brand.