Ryanair, Jet2.com and Tui ranked worst in UK for website accessibility

By Press Association
Ryanair, Jet2.com and Tui have been rated as the worst major airlines operating in the UK for website accessibility (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Ryanair, Jet2.com and Tui have been rated as the worst major airlines operating in the UK for website accessibility.

Regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which commissioned the analysis, said there is “still a way to go” for the industry to provide a smooth digital experience for all passengers.

Its Airline Digital Accessibility Report, shared with the PA news agency, reviewed the websites of the 11 largest carriers operating in the UK.

They were each given a score for their compliance with a set of technical accessibility standards relating to users with impairments to their vision, hearing, mobility (such as people who struggle to use a mouse or keyboard) and thinking and understanding (such as those with dyslexia, autism or learning difficulties).

A focus group of consumers with accessibility needs then provided insights on the ease of using the websites for making bookings.

British Airways was the highest ranked airline, scoring nine out of 10 for accessibility and seven out of 10 for ease of use.

At the other end of the scale was Ryanair, Jet2.com and Tui, which all scored one out of 10 for accessibility and two out of 10 for ease of use.

The trio each said they were committed to improving their websites.

The report stated that some elements of Ryanair’s website “make navigation and interaction very hard”.

CAA head of consumer policy and enforcement, Anna Bowles, said: “Our skies should be accessible to everyone, and that journey often starts with a visit to an airline’s website.

“Today’s report highlights that there is still a way to go for the industry to provide a smooth digital experience for passengers, both on the technical front, but also in terms of ease of use.

“Airlines do consider accessibility on their digital platforms, but the report provides technical guidance and first hand insight on how they can further prioritise this work and embrace digital inclusivity, so that nobody is left digitally excluded.

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority is happy to support airlines who are working to improve their websites.”

Accessibility consultant Chris Wood said: “Website accessibility isn’t just a technical requirement – it’s about providing a smooth online experience that’s available to everyone, regardless of disability.

“Whilst the report highlights there is further ground to cover, it’s a positive step forward to see improvements being identified so that essential information can be easily available and accessible to all.”