Marks & Spencer set for return to London’s FTSE 100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Marks & Spencer set for return to London’s FTSE 100

By Press Association
File photo dated 07/11/21 of a Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street in London. High street giant Marks & Spencer is set to return to the blue chip share index on Wednesday after a four-year hiatus after a surge in shares on the back of resurgent sales.
File photo dated 07/11/21 of a Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street in London. High street giant Marks & Spencer is set to return to the blue chip share index on Wednesday after a four-year hiatus after a surge in shares on the back of resurgent sales.

High street giant Marks & Spencer is set to return to London’s blue chip share index on Wednesday after a four-year hiatus following a jump in shares on the back of resurgent sales.

The retail chain is expected to be promoted back up to the top tier in the latest quarterly indices reshuffle, according to data from FTSE Russell.

It has languished in the FTSE 250 Index since being demoted from the top flight in 2019 for the first time, having been a founding member of the leading City share index.

The expected promotion comes as M&S has seen its shares jump by more than two thirds over the past year, with sales rising steadily in both its food halls and clothing and home division.

Earlier this month, M&S upped its results outlook for the half-year to September, having increased its market share in both trading businesses.

The company revealed an 11% sales rise in its food operation, while its clothing and home business saw sales grow by more than 6% in the past 19 weeks.

This is against a difficult wider backdrop in the retail sector as higher mortgage costs and household bills have put pressure on shoppers’ budgets.

M&S appears to be faring better than some of its retail rivals, with John Lewis Partnership battling to improve sales.

Susannah Streeter, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The focus of the M&S brand on both quality and price has been a clear advantage and its stock selection has received the thumbs up from shoppers.

“Shrinking its estate, and closing larger stores in town centres, is a strategy bearing fruit with smaller shops in retail parks offering easy to use click and collect services.

“A promotion back into the top flight would be a coup for M&S chief executive Steve Machin and co-chief executive Katie Bickerstaffe, the duo who are shaping up to be a dream team by reviving the company’s fortunes amid the challenging cost-of-living environment.

“But there are challenges ahead, with the longer-term outlook for retail hard to map.”

FTSE Russell said that based on indicative share prices from August 18, M&S is likely to be joined on the promotion list by technical products supplier Diploma and drug makers Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Housebuilder Persimmon is among those set to suffer the reverse fate with a demotion to the second tier, alongside investment group Abrdn, catalytic converter maker Johnson Matthey and RS Group.

Charles Church builder Persimmon has seen its shares slide as gloom gathers over the housing market caused by soaring mortgage costs and sliding buyer demand.

“Nevertheless, the housing shortages in populous parts of the UK don’t look like being solved any time soon, which should give housebuilders like Persimmon more resilience for the longer term,” said Ms Streeter.

Firms predicted to move up to the FTSE 250 include William Hill gambling group 888 Holdings and greetings card firm Moonpig.

The results of the reshuffle will be announced on August 30, based on share prices as at the market close on August 29.