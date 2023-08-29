Bunzl increases earnings outlook as cost inflation eases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bunzl increases earnings outlook as cost inflation eases

By Press Association
Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl has increased its full-year earnings guidance as cost pressures ease and thanks to self-help action to boost profitability (John Stillwell/PA)
Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl has increased its full-year earnings guidance thanks to easing cost pressures and self-help action to boost profitability.

The group posted a 4% rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £395.6 million for the six months to June 30, although profits were 0.8% lower with currency movements stripped out.

Underlying operating profits lifted 6.5% to £438.3 million, or 2.5% higher on a constant currency basis.

The FTSE 100-listed firm said it now expects annual underlying earnings to be “moderately higher” than in 2022 at constant exchange rates as it also upgraded its profit margin outlook.

Bunzl – which supplies businesses around the world with a variety of products, including coffee cups and food labels to department stores and hospitals – said cost inflation has fallen back, “driven by a meaningful reduction in freight costs and wage growth that was closer to more typical historical levels”.

It also hailed efforts to boost margins through a series of initiatives, including driving higher sales of more profitable own-brand products.

But the pullback in inflation is a “double-edged sword” for the group, according to Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Matt Britzman.

He said: “On the one hand, lower input costs have helped margins push higher over the half, but the flip side is a drop in revenue as the pricing on a lot of Bunzl’s products can be linked to inflation.

“Add in a drop in Covid-related sales and the underlying business is seeing a bit of weakness creep in; comparable periods are tough though.”

Revenues lifted 4.5% to £5.9 billion, or 0.6% higher on a constant currency basis over the first half.

Bunzl said sales and profit margins are also being given a fillip by its flurry of acquisitions, having announced 12 so far in the year to date – including another two unveiled alongside its interim results.

Bunzl said it has acquired a business in Poland – its first in the country – and another one in the Netherlands.

Mr Britzman said: “The announced acquisition in Poland marks the group’s first foray into the region, one that’s previously been on the radar.

“The protective equipment distributor fits nicely in with Bunzl’s model and should give a platform to build on in the region.”

The latest deals take the group to 207 acquisitions announced since 2004.