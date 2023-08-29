Rail supply firm workers start four-day strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rail supply firm workers start four-day strike action

By Press Association
RMT boss Mick Lynch said bosses had behaved in an ‘intransigent’ manner (Jonathan Brady/PA)
RMT boss Mick Lynch said bosses had behaved in an ‘intransigent’ manner (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Engineers, clerical and production staff at a railway supply company will start a four-day strike on Tuesday in a dispute over pay.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members at Unipart Rail, who are based in Crewe, were angry that the company has been unwilling to improve a 4.75% pay offer which the union has rejected.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Unipart bosses continue to behave in an intransigent manner, and shown a complete disregard for their own staff.

“Our members have rejected a derisory pay offer, but despite attempts by our negotiators to reach a settlement, Unipart bosses cancelled a last-ditch meeting, showing no interest in trying to resolve the dispute.

“RMT remains determined to reach, a negotiated settlement on pay and conditions, and is willing to take more strike action if necessary.”

A Unipart Rail spokesperson said: “Unipart Rail has worked hard to avoid strike action and we continue to engage in dialogue with the trade union. We will avoid any disruption to our customers.

“While around half the staff at Crewe are not union members and have not balloted for strike action, we’re disappointed by the threat of industrial action.

“Employee engagement has been a fundamental part in Unipart’s business across all our sites globally for many years and fair remuneration is an important part of that.

“Last year we awarded significant pay increases to colleagues at Crewe. The minimum was 7%, the maximum was 25%, most fell between 10% and 15%. The current pay offer of 4.75% has been based on several factors but is largely driven by affordability as the rail sector continues to be under significant earnings pressure.

“We will continue to be sensitive to the inflationary pressures on our people and will continue to offer them as much support as possible such as free guidance on financial management through independent third-party advisers, who also advise on health and mental health issues.

“However, ultimately the company can only support pay claims that are affordable, and which will not result in steps such as downsizing to bring costs in line with customer demand.”