Acupuncture and craniosacral therapy ads banned over long Covid treatment claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Acupuncture and craniosacral therapy ads banned over long Covid treatment claims

By Press Association
Acupuncture is a system of treatment using the insertion of needles into specific points on the body (David Cheskin/PA)
Acupuncture is a system of treatment using the insertion of needles into specific points on the body (David Cheskin/PA)

Three ads for acupuncture and craniosacral therapists have been banned for making misleading claims about their ability to treat long Covid.

A paid-for Facebook ad and an Instagram post for Jo Llewellyn, a craniosacral therapist, included the claim that craniosacral therapists treat long Covid, while an Instagram post for Peachy Acupuncture read: “Long Covid at its worst is life changing and debilitating. Gentle acupuncture and b12 [sic] shots can chip away at the fatigue, brain fog and gut issues to support healing…”

A Facebook ad and website for Serenity Acupuncture, in Bude, also said acupuncture could be used to treat long Covid.

An ad for Jo Llewellyn included long Covid in a list of issues that could be treated by craniosacral therapy (ASA/PA)

The Advertising Standards Authority investigated the ads as part of its wider work on long Covid treatments following intelligence gathered by the watchdog.

Jo Llewellyn said many of their clients had symptoms of long Covid, but were all under the supervision of their doctors.

Following notification of the investigation by the ASA, they acknowledged that they had “underestimated the level of evidence that was required” to make efficacy claims about their treatment and long Covid, and had removed the ads.

The ASA said: “We considered consumers would understand the ads to mean that craniosacral therapy was an effective treatment for long Covid. We therefore expected to see robust scientific evidence to substantiate the claims.

“We had seen no evidence to demonstrate the efficacy of craniosacral therapy as a treatment for long Covid.

“Whilst we welcomed Jo Llewellyn Craniosacral Therapist’s willingness to remove the posts, in the absence of such evidence, we concluded the ads were misleading and therefore breached the Code.”

Peachy Acupuncture said they were careful about the wording they used in the ad and did not say they could cure long Covid, adding that there was “significant evidence” that acupuncture could help reduce symptoms.

But the ASA said: “We considered consumers would understand the ad to mean that acupuncture could contribute to the treatment of long Covid, and in particular the symptoms including fatigue, brain fog and gastrointestinal issues. We therefore expected to see robust scientific evidence to substantiate the claims.”

It said it “did not consider that the evidence met the standard we required for the type of claim being made”.

The ASA said: “Serenity Acupuncture provided a link to a resource by the BAC on long Covid. It outlined their position on acupuncture and its effects on the immune system, but stated that although they had started collecting data to measure the effect of acupuncture on long Covid, it was too early for results from clinical trials.

“In any case, we did not consider that a resource was sufficient evidence to substantiate efficacy claims that acupuncture could treat long Covid.”