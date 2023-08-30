Gatwick profits leap despite ‘challenges’ across Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gatwick profits leap despite ‘challenges’ across Europe

By Press Association
Gatwick Airport has seen half-year profits jump by nearly two-thirds as travel demand surged, but said air traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels due to ‘challenging’ restrictions across Europe (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Gatwick Airport has seen half-year profits jump by nearly two-thirds as travel demand surged, but said air traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels due to “challenging” restrictions across Europe.

The airport, near Crawley in West Sussex, reported pre-tax profits of £100.2 million for the six months to June 30, up 65% from £60.7 million a year ago.

Underlying earnings rose 59% to £235.7 million from £148.3 million a year ago, with early 2022 still affected by pandemic travel restrictions.

The group said air traffic remained below levels seen in 2019 before Covid-19 struck, at 86%, as it faced a “challenging” operating environment in Europe, beset by air traffic control (ATC) restrictions and industrial action, causing cancellations and delays across airlines.

The figures come amid ongoing flight chaos following an ATC fault, which has left many passengers stranded abroad in one of the busiest weeks of the summer holiday season.

The failure, which led to a spate of cancellations and delays, was caused by flight data received by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) – with both primary and back-up systems responding by suspending automatic processing.

Analysis of flight data websites by the PA news agency showed at least 281 departing and arriving flights were cancelled on Tuesday at the UK’s six busiest airports, including 75 at Gatwick.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said 790 departures and 785 arrivals were cancelled across all UK airports on Monday – equivalent to around 27% of planned flights.

Gatwick’s latest half-year figures showed that passenger numbers lifted 41% year on year to 18.5 million, but remained lower than before the pandemic, at 83% of 2019 levels.

It said long-haul demand has taken longer to bounce back, with China only lifting its travel restrictions in the second quarter, leaving long-haul passenger numbers at just 42% of 2019 levels.

However, the recovery has since picked up pace, with long-haul passengers reaching 63% of 2019 levels in June.

Short-haul passenger numbers saw a much faster recovery, reaching 89% of 2019 levels.

A Gatwick spokesman said: “Air traffic restrictions have been our biggest challenge for the first half of 2023. European air traffic control (ATC) strikes, en route ATC staffing issues, and air space restrictions have led to cancellations and delays.

“Also, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to cause restrictions on the use of large
volumes of airspace.

“Despite this, and industrial action from both UK Border Force and train drivers, we’ve continued to operate at a good level.”

Revenues in the first half jumped 45% to £423.5 million, with nearly half – £210.6 million – from retail and parking sales.

It said costs rose by 16.6% to £262.4 million over the first half.

Staff costs made up most of the increase, rising by 38.3% to £79.1 million.