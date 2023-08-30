NS&I launches new issues of savings products with rates of over 6%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NS&I launches new issues of savings products with rates of over 6%

By Press Association
NS&I has launched new issues of savings products with higher rates (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Savings giant NS&I has launched new issues of its one-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds, paying the highest rates since they first went on sale in 2008.

Available from Wednesday, the new issues offer savers 6.20% AER (annual equivalent rate) for both one-year fixed rate Guaranteed Growth Bonds and one-year Guaranteed Income Bonds.

Previously, one-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds paid 5.00% AER and one-year Guaranteed Income Bonds paid 5.12% AER.

NS&I is backed by the Treasury, so money held in it has 100% security.

Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds one-year fixed-rate issues are open to savers wishing to fix for one year at a guaranteed rate.

Savers need a minimum investment of £500 and a maximum of £1 million in each issue. After one year, savers will have the choice to withdraw their cash or reinvest.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith said: “It’s vital that savers are able to benefit from recent interest rate rises, so I’m delighted that NS&I is releasing new issues of Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Investment Bonds at over 6% – the highest rate since they were launched.”

NS&I chief executive Dax Harkins said: “Today, we are able to offer new issues with an improved interest rate for customers wanting the certainty of knowing how much they will be earning on their savings for one year.

“At the same time, existing customers with maturing bonds can choose to invest at new higher rates for two-, three- and five-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds.”

Two-, three- and five-year versions of these products are only available to existing customers with maturing deals and are not open to new customers.

NS&I has a duty to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

According to financial information website Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, the average one-year fixed savings rate on the market is 5.34%, based on someone having £10,000 to put away.