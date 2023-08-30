Record number of firms sign up to sustainably invest UK savers’ money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record number of firms sign up to sustainably invest UK savers’ money

By Press Association
The Financial Reporting Council said a record number of companies have pledged to sustainably invest money on behalf of UK savers and pensioners (Tim Goode/PA)
A record number of companies have pledged to sustainably invest money on behalf of UK savers and pensioners.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) announced on Wednesday that more firms than ever before are signed up to its UK Stewardship Code 2020.

The code sets high standards for those investing money on behalf of UK savers and pensioners to create long-term value and lead to sustainable benefits for the economy, environment and society.

The latest round of applications, which took place in spring 2023, saw 27 organisations added to the code’s signatory list, while 164 renewed their status.

This means there are now 277 signatories, representing £44.6 trillion in assets.

Among them are 189 asset managers, 69 asset owners and 19 service providers.

They include the Arts Council Retirement Plan (1994), Aviva Life and Pensions UK Ltd, Barclays Bank UK Retirement Fund, BlackRock, Church of England Pensions Board, Royal Mail Pension Plan, Schroders, and HSBC Global Asset Management (UK).

It comes as UK companies increasingly focus on their environment, social and governance performance this year as they face closer public scrutiny and tightening regulations amid the climate emergency and cost-of-living crisis.

The FRC said it is pleased to see continued growth in the assets other than listed equity covered by the code.

It also welcomed signatories’ progress in sharing their stewardship activities and outcomes, such as improving the board diversity at investee companies and improving disclosure related to climate change and biodiversity.

Mark Babington, executive director of regulatory standards at the FRC, said: “It is great to see a further increase in the number of signatories to the code, alongside the overall quality of reporting continuing to improve.

“The strengthened Stewardship Code encourages signatories to deliver long-term value for clients and beneficiaries in a way that is aligned with their business model and strategy.”

Meanwhile, Andrea Tweedie, head of stewardship at the FRC, said: “The UK Stewardship Code sets high standards for asset owners, asset managers, and the service providers that support them.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the broad range of partners we engage with in further raising the bar for stewardship reporting in the UK, helping to deliver sustainable benefits for the economy, environment, and society as whole.”