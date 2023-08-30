Housebuilders help the FTSE gain for sixth day in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Housebuilders help the FTSE gain for sixth day in a row

By Press Association
Shares in several housebuilders gained on Wednesday (Rui Vieira/PA)
Shares in several housebuilders gained on Wednesday (Rui Vieira/PA)

The FTSE 100 eked out a small gain on Wednesday, ending in the green for the sixth straight day as housebuilders yet again helped push the index upwards.

Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Barratt Developments all clustered close to the top of London’s biggest index a day after a relaxation of Government rules added close to £1 billion to the value of FTSE 350 housebuilders.

“Housebuilders are having another decent day after yesterday’s strong session which appeared to be driven by the announcement that the Government would be watering down EU environmental rules, which could help speed up the planning process for new build homes,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.

The FTSE is also being helped by lower bond yields and hopes that the US Federal Reserve might pause its recent bond-raising spree next month.

By the end of the day, the index had gained 8.68 points, or 0.1%, ending the day at 7,473.67.

Stateside, the S&P 500 had gained 0.4% while the Dow Jones was up 0.2%. In Europe, the German Dax index had fallen 0.2% while France’s Cac closed down 0.1%.

The pound had risen 0.7% to 1.273 dollars shortly after European markets closed. Against the euro, it was up 0.2% to 1.165 euros.

In company news, Prudential became one of the best performers on the FTSE 100 on Wednesday after it reported a 4% improvement in adjusted operating profit.

The business presented better-than-forecast numbers for the first half of the year. The improvements on the year before were partly due to lockdowns in Asia in the first half of the previous financial year.

It meant that Prudential was only second on the FTSE to Fresnillo, which gained thanks to increases in gold and silver prices.

Shares in The Works dropped by 12.9% after the business said it had faced “sizeable challenges” over the past year and reported a nearly two-thirds drop in pre-tax profit in the 12 months to the end of April.

The hobby store said that customers were scaling back their spending.

Elsewhere, around 45% of Vistry shareholders voted against a new pay plan for its top management. Shares had already been up before the vote was announced. They ended 2.5% higher.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, up 15.6p to 586.4p, Prudential, up 20.2p to 1,005.75p, Ocado, up 15.8p to 798.2p, Rolls-Royce, up 4.1p to 217.05p, and Persimmon, up 20p to 1,059.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Kingfisher, down 5.6p to 231p, BT, down 1.9p to 114.15p, Hiscox, down 13p to 990p, JD Sports, down 1.8p to 143.25p, and SSE, down 20.5p to 1,630.5p.