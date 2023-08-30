Marks & Spencer returns to FTSE 100 while Abrdn and Persimmon get the boot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marks & Spencer returns to FTSE 100 while Abrdn and Persimmon get the boot

By Press Association
It comes four years after the retailer dropped off the top stock index (James Manning/PA)
Marks & Spencer has climbed back on to the UK’s FTSE 100 four years after dropping off the top stock index, while housebuilder Persimmon has been demoted following a rocky patch for the housing market.

The upmarket supermarket staged the return to the top tier after seeing its share price jump by more than two thirds over the past year.

M&S will officially rejoin the FTSE 100 on September 18 following the quarterly index reshuffle, according to analytics group FTSE Russell.

It comes at a time of optimism for the historic high street retailer, which recently upgraded its profit outlook thanks to “strong trading”, having increased market share in both its clothing and home, and food, businesses.

Other retailers have flagged more challenging conditions, with inflation driving up business costs and putting consumers’ budgets under pressure.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “Despite the cost-of-living crisis with consumers feeling the squeeze, M&S has been the star performer across UK retail this year, outshining rivals with a stellar share price gain of over 75% so far this year, compared to Next for example, which is up around 17%.

“It has successfully embarked on a considerable turnaround under the leadership of Stuart Machin involving revamping its store estate and investing in technology and e-commerce.

“The analyst community are getting behind M&S’s turnaround, with several price target upgrades in August, including from Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Credit Suisse, providing a further vote of confidence in the retail giant.”

Persimmon job losses
Housebuilder Persimmon has been relegated from the FTSE 100 after seeing its share price drop over the past year (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Drug makers Dechra Pharmaceuticals and Hikma Pharmaceuticals and products supplier Diploma will also join the FTSE 100 after seeing their shares rise in value.

Meanwhile, housebuilder Persimmon has been booted off the blue-chip index and will join the FTSE 250 as the housing market feels the knock-on effect of rising borrowing costs.

Despite the firm sticking by its full-year profit guidance, it has seen its share price slump by around 28% over the past year.

Investment group Abrdn has also been relegated from the top index, for the second time in just over a year, after the firm flagged a tough year for investing against an uncertain economic backdrop.

Its share price has dropped by nearly 30% over the past six months.

Insurance firm Hiscox and chemicals business Johnson Matthey have also lost their spot on the FTSE 100, FTSE Russell confirmed.