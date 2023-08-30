Firm behind NHS GP at Hand service places two divisions into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firm behind NHS GP at Hand service places two divisions into administration

By Press Association
Babylon Health’s babylon health app (Babylon Health/PA)
Babylon Health’s babylon health app (Babylon Health/PA)

The digital healthcare company behind the NHS’s GP at Hand app has placed two of its divisions into administration.

Babylon Health, whose platforms have been used by 700,000 Britons, has also seen some of its business and assets sold to another firm.

The company’s GP at Hand service, which is funded by the NHS, became the first general practitioner in the UK to get a list of more than 100,000 patients in August 2021.

The digital-first service was criticised for being overwhelmingly used by younger patients who were more likely to be fit and healthy.

Restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal said on Wednesday that it had been appointed administrator of Babylon Group Holdings and one of its subsidiaries, Babylon Partners.

The business and assets, including the GP at Hand app, have been sold to US digital healthcare company eMed Healthcare.

Alvarez & Marshal said the sale “secured the future of the Babylon UK operations, which provides technology-driven preventative healthcare services, alongside other traditional healthcare activities”.

Andrea Jakes, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal Europe, said: “The appointment of administrators over Babylon’s UK business to facilitate a sale to eMed ensures the least possible disruption for Babylon users, which should continue to operate as normal.”