Firm behind NHS GP at Hand service places two divisions into administration

The digital healthcare company behind the NHS’s GP at Hand app has placed two of its divisions into administration.

Babylon Health, whose platforms have been used by 700,000 Britons, has also seen some of its business and assets sold to another firm.

The company’s GP at Hand service, which is funded by the NHS, became the first general practitioner in the UK to get a list of more than 100,000 patients in August 2021.

The digital-first service was criticised for being overwhelmingly used by younger patients who were more likely to be fit and healthy.

Restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal said on Wednesday that it had been appointed administrator of Babylon Group Holdings and one of its subsidiaries, Babylon Partners.

The business and assets, including the GP at Hand app, have been sold to US digital healthcare company eMed Healthcare.

Alvarez & Marshal said the sale “secured the future of the Babylon UK operations, which provides technology-driven preventative healthcare services, alongside other traditional healthcare activities”.

Andrea Jakes, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal Europe, said: “The appointment of administrators over Babylon’s UK business to facilitate a sale to eMed ensures the least possible disruption for Babylon users, which should continue to operate as normal.”