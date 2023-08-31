Wise breached Russia regulations over £250 cash withdrawal, Treasury finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wise breached Russia regulations over £250 cash withdrawal, Treasury finds

By Press Association
The UK Treasury has reported money transfer firm Wise Payments for allowing a cash withdrawal that breached Russia sanctions regulations (Alamy/PA)
The UK Treasury has reported money transfer firm Wise Payments for allowing a cash withdrawal that breached Russia sanctions regulations.

The breach involved a £250 withdrawal from a Wise business customer shortly after they had been added to the Government’s list of sanctioned individuals last June.

Wise failed to immediately suspend the debit card of the person who was designated under Russia regulations and therefore made funds available to them, the Treasury’s financial sanctions office found.

The UK is among nations to have imposed sanctions on sectors, businesses and individuals who may be facilitating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Government’s Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation (Ofsi) said it “does not assess the breach as sufficiently serious to impose a monetary penalty on Wise”.

But it added: “Despite the low breach value, Ofsi considered that Wise’s systems and controls, specifically its policy surrounding debit card payments, were inappropriate.

“This factor made the case moderately severe overall and enabled funds to be made available to a company owned or controlled by the designated person.”

The Ofsi found that the debit card was not blocked by Wise until more than four days after the individual was added to the Government’s sanctions list.

A Wise spokesman said it takes all sanctions laws “very seriously”, adding: “We took immediate steps to suspend our services to Russia as soon as sanctions were enacted in response to its invasion of Ukraine.”

Wise said the £250 cash machine withdrawal was made the same day the person was added to the sanctions list – and while it was in the process of suspending their business account.

“We voluntarily reported this ATM withdrawal to Ofsi, undertook an immediate review of our processes and implemented the necessary internal system changes to prevent this type of transaction going forward”, the spokesman added.

From last May, Wise closed all accounts with addresses registered in Russia.

A handful of other companies have faced fines from the Ofsi for more serious breaches of the Russia regulations.

Banking giant Standard Chartered faced a penalty of more than £20 million in February 2020 for making dozens of high-value loans to Denizbank, which at the time was almost wholly owned by Russia’s Sberbank.