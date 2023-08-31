Judge bars unlawful protests against Esso oil pipeline project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Judge bars unlawful protests against Esso oil pipeline project

By Press Association
A High Court judge has barred ‘unlawful protests’ against an Esso oil pipeline project between Southampton and London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A High Court judge has barred ‘unlawful protests’ against an Esso oil pipeline project between Southampton and London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A High Court judge has barred “unlawful protests” against an Esso oil pipeline project between Southampton and London.

Mr Justice Julian Knowles on Thursday granted a “permanent injunction” against a named protester, Scott Breen, and “persons unknown” after an application by lawyers representing Esso.

The judge, who had considered evidence at a High Court hearing in London, outlined his reasoning in a written ruling and referred to a “campaign of protest”.

Another judge had previously granted an interim injunction.

Mr Justice Knowles heard that the pipeline would stretch more than 60 miles (more than 100km) between Hampshire and a west London terminal in Hounslow when complete.

Esso said there had been 15 “incidents” which had “affected” the construction of the pipeline between December 2021 and August 2022.

Timothy Morshead KC, who led Esso’s legal team, had argued that there was a “continuing need” to “restrain unlawful protests”.

Mr Morshead said “activities carried out by some protesters” had gone “far beyond” what “might reasonably be regarded as lawful and peaceful” protest – and given rise “to serious health and safety concerns”.

He told the judge that the “risk of repetition” was “obvious”.

Esso signage
A permanent injunction was granted (Ian West/PA)

Mr Justice Knowles said he had taken into account protesters’ human rights to free speech and peaceful assembly and was “satisfied” that Esso was entitled to the injunction it sought.

“The campaign of protest which the pipeline has attracted is plainly intended to impede (Esso’s) ability to construct the pipeline and to harm it economically,” he said.

“Having considered the issues and the evidence, the balancing exercise I have performed comes down very clearly in (Esso’s) favour given the importance of the works and the threat posed by the protesters to disrupt and cause damage.”

The judge said neither Mr Breen nor any other protester had appeared at the hearing.

He heard that Esso operated a network of oil pipelines from its refinery in Fawley, near Southampton, to fuel terminals across England.