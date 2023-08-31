Marchers campaign against plans to close railway station ticket offices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marchers campaign against plans to close railway station ticket offices

By Press Association
Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch speaks during a protest opposite Downing Street, London, over the proposed closure of railway station ticket offices (Lucy North/PA)
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has called the fight to stop the closure of ticket offices at railway stations a “fight for the future of our communities”.

Mr Lynch spoke in front of hundreds of people at a demonstration organised by the RMT union outside Downing Street on Thursday evening.

The protest comes on the eve of the final day of consultation on the controversial plans.

More than 460,000 people have responded to the proposals, and London TravelWatch and Transport Focus will assess the response to the consultation after it ends on Friday.

Ticket office closures
Paula Peters from Disabled People Against the Cuts, speaks during a protest (Lucy North/PA)

Addressing the crowd, Mr Lynch said: “It’s a fight for the future of our communities.

“People up and down this country are sick and tired of their communities being hollowed out.

“Our Post Offices are being closed, our pubs are being closed.

“Our banks have withdrawn from the High Street.

“Everywhere we go, all the community assets are being hollowed out in the name of profit, in the name of modernisation.”

Mr Lynch added that the trade union members will “stand up for themselves”.

“We’re going to stand up for ourselves, not rely on the professional politicians, and the shysters,” he said.

Ticket office closures
People hold placards during a protest organised by the RMT (Lucy North/PA)

“Let’s have a working class movement that serves our interests that serves our people are waiting for our class solidarity.

“Let’s get in before the rain comes.

“There’s a storm coming, make sure the Tories feel it.”

Rail unions and passenger groups have warned the closures would particularly affect disabled and elderly passengers.

While companies say many offices sell few tickets because of increasing online sales, and argue that moving staff from ticket offices on to station concourses will offer more help for passengers.

Ticket office closures
People join protests against railway station ticket office closures (Lucy North/PA)

Damien Frettsome, 36, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, said that a “huge portion” of people would be excluded from using the railway if ticket offices were closed.

“A huge portion of society, and different groups, wouldn’t be able to use the railway, or would have issues using the railway,” he said.

Londoner Elaine Bromon said that closing ticket offices was the “thin edge of the wedge”.

“I passionately believe in hanging onto the ticket offices for loads of reasons,” she said.

“I’m a Londoner, I live here, I watch people who can’t speak English grappling with the ticket offices.

“There’s people with disabilities… you’ve only got to leave your glasses at home and you can’t see the automated ticket office.

“To me it’s the thin edge of the wedge.

“I think this will go and then cash will go.

“It’s just one thing after another.”