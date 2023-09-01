Direct Line to pay out £30m to overcharged home and car insurance customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Direct Line to pay out £30m to overcharged home and car insurance customers

By Press Association
Direct Line admitted to an ‘error’ in implementing the financial watchdog’s new pricing rules (Alamy/PA)
Direct Line admitted to an ‘error’ in implementing the financial watchdog’s new pricing rules (Alamy/PA)

Direct Line is set to pay out £30 million in compensation to customers who were overcharged when they renewed their car or home insurance.

The insurer admitted to an “error” in implementing the financial watchdog’s new pricing rules which came into effect from the start of 2022.

It meant that existing insurance customers were charged more for their renewal than they would have been if they were a new customer with Direct Line, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.

The FCA brought in new rules last year which prevent renewing home and motor insurance customers from being quoted prices which are higher than a new customer would be quoted through the same channel.

FCA sign
The FCA brought in new pricing rules last year aimed at making the insurance market fairer for customers (Alamy/PA)

“An error in our implementation of these rules has meant that our calculation of the equivalent new business price for some customers failed to comply with the regulation,” Direct Line said.

“As a result, those customers have paid a renewal price higher than they should have.”

The insurance giant has kickstarted a review into its past policies.

Direct Line did not specify how many people are expected to be compensated but it estimated that the total payments to affected policyholders will be in the region of £30 million.

Not all customers who have renewed their policy since the FCA’s pricing rules came into effect will have been overcharged, the PA news agency understands.

Direct Line said it will be contacting affected customers directly, and customers do not need to do anything themselves at this stage.

The insurance giant ramped up prices across its motor and home policies over this year as the cost of claims soared.

The average motor renewal premium jumped by nearly a fifth – 19% – year-on-year over the start of 2023.

On Wednesday, the group said it had appointed Adam Winslow from rival Aviva as its new chief executive, and he will take the reins in the first quarter of 2024.