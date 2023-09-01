Train drivers’ strike severely affects services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Train drivers' strike severely affects services

By Press Association
Rail passengers face fresh travel chaos on Friday because of another strike by drivers in the long-running dispute over pay (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rail passengers face fresh travel chaos on Friday because of another strike by drivers in the long-running dispute over pay.

The 24-hour walkout by members of Aslef is severely affecting services, with 13 operators such as Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Thameslink and TransPennine Express shut down all day.

Many of the companies that are running trains have reduced timetables, starting later and finishing earlier than usual.

Most of the disruption is in England, with Transport for Wales and ScotRail not affected by the dispute.

But walkouts by drivers at long-distance operators mean there are also cancellations in Scotland and Wales.

The dispute started more than a year ago and remains deadlocked, with no talks planned and no sign of a breakthrough.

Signs at Paddington station in London warn of strike action
Signs at Paddington station in London warn of strike action (Peter Clifton/PA)

Drivers will also ban overtime on Saturday, coinciding with a strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) in its dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Both unions blame the Government for blocking any chance of a deal by refusing to allow train operators to make an offer they can recommend to their members.

Speaking at a picket line in Euston, north London, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan told the PA news agency: “The feedback we get – and we talk to drivers every day – is that they’re in it for the long haul.

“You’ve got to remember some of our members, when we get to the end of this year, will be five years without a pay rise, so there’s no sign of any weakening or any lack of resolve, and our members in many cases want to go harder and faster.”

He said he does not currently see an end point to the dispute, adding: “This is purely a political response to the dispute. Only when the ministers take the reins off the train operating companies will this get resolved.”

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan talking to the media (Yui Mok/PA)

Robert Nisbet, spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators, said Aslef must show “movement” on changes to working practices.

Asked why no talks have been held between the RDG and Aslef since April, Mr Nisbet told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Because they will not accept that core principle.”

He added: “We are looking for movement on that.”

Earlier Mr Nisbet said: “The main problem here at the moment with Aslef is that they won’t accept a link to changing the way that the industry runs.

“We have to face the fact that the industry has changed substantially since Covid because commuters are not coming back in the numbers that they thought.

“There’s a 30% dip in revenue, so we’re asking unions to be realistic, to look at the situation as it is at the moment.”

Operators want to stop relying on drivers working overtime shifts for Sunday services to run.

Aslef claims no train companies employ enough drivers to provide a full weekend service without drivers working on their days off.

(PA Graphics)

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “After taxpayers supported rail workers throughout the pandemic, it’s frustrating to see both Aslef and RMT coordinate their strikes with the aim of causing as much disruption as possible on the last weekend of the summer holidays.

“There remains fair and reasonable offers on the table for both unions, one which would bring the average train driver’s salaries up to £65,000 and one which RMT members working for Network Rail accepted months ago.

“Continued industrial action is disappointing and delays the reforms that would ultimately benefit passengers, rail workers and taxpayers.”

Friday’s strike coincides with the final day of consultation on controversial plans to close most railway ticket offices, which has sparked hundreds of thousands of responses from the public.

A protest was held opposite Downing Street on Thursday evening.