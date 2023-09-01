Superdry reports deepening losses after ‘exceptionally challenging’ year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdry reports deepening losses after ‘exceptionally challenging’ year

By Press Association
The retail group has set a target of £35 million in cost savings (PA)
The retail group has set a target of £35 million in cost savings (PA)

Fashion retailer Superdry has reported deepening losses and dwindling sales after an “exceptionally challenging” year which saw it move to slash costs across the business.

The company has agreed to borrow more than £100 million from lenders over the past year and has implemented a turnaround plan which it said was putting it on a “much firmer footing”.

But the retailer and clothing brand reported a statutory pre-tax loss of £78.5 million in the year to the end of April, plunging from a £17.6 million profit last year.

On an adjusted basis, pre-tax losses widened slightly to £21.7 million.

It said that a more cautious outlook from its retail partners had led to weaker spending and therefore falls in wholesale revenues.

Stores such as Next, Sports Direct, and John Lewis stock Superdry products, which include shirts, T-shirts and hoodies emblazoned with the brand’s logo.

“The good news is that despite the external turbulence, the brand is in sound health and has momentum”, insisted Julian Dunkerton, Superdry’s founder and chief executive.

Nevertheless, group sales slumped by more than 18% in the three months to the end of April, driven by wholesale revenues more than halving.

Extreme weather events across the UK and Europe had a negative impact on its spring and summer collection, Superdry said, while its autumn and winter collection has been selling better earlier in the season.

Yearly revenues edged up by 2.1% to £622.5 million year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the retail group has set a target of £35 million in cost savings in efforts to shore up more cash.

It said the savings will be achieved through actions such as “estate optimisation”, which could mean store changes or closures, logistics and distribution savings, and continuing to reduce its clothing range.

It said it had already taken the “difficult decision” to reduce the headcount at its head office.

The company secured a loan facility of up to £80 million for over three years in December, and a separate loan of up to £25 million last month.

Mr Dunkerton said: “This has been a challenging year for Superdry, but I do believe that as a result of the decisions we have taken and the actions implemented, we find ourselves on a much firmer footing.”

He added: “The start to the new year has been tough, not helped by unseasonal weather and highly promotional markets, and I’m not expecting the consumer environment to become any easier soon.

“However, the actions we have taken and continue to take to ensure the health of the business, give me more confidence as we look into the future.”

The retailer said it does not expect to see significant growth for the year ahead as it focuses on cost savings and improving profitability.

Shares in Superdry remain suspended after the business failed to meet a deadline earlier this week to publish its full-year financial years.