Octopus gets 2m new customers as it buys Shell’s domestic energy supply business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Octopus gets 2m new customers as it buys Shell’s domestic energy supply business

By Press Association
Octopus Energy has grown to become one of the biggest suppliers in the country (Leon Neal/PA)
Octopus Energy has grown to become one of the biggest suppliers in the country (Leon Neal/PA)

Octopus Energy will become the second biggest energy supplier in the country after it agreed to buy Shell’s electricity and gas provider on Friday.

The deal sees Octopus gain 1.4 million new energy customers and the half a million homes who get their broadband from Shell in Great Britain and Germany.

It means that Octopus will serve a little under 6.5 million customers in Britain, making it the second largest supplier after British Gas, which has around one million more households on its books.

The companies told customers of Shell Energy to “sit tight”. They will become Octopus Energy customers in time and remain on the same deals as they are currently on.

The transfer of the business from Shell to Octopus will happen after the regulator has given it the thumbs up, which could be some time in the last three months of the year.

Chief executive Greg Jackson said: “Following a stringent process, we are pleased to be acquiring Shell Energy Retail in the UK and Germany.

“Octopus has proven that it delivers game-changing service whilst innovating and investing relentlessly towards a cheaper cleaner energy system.

“Our commitment to customers is paramount and we will do whatever it takes to deliver the Octopus promise when we welcome these new customers too.”

Steve Hill, executive vice-president at Shell Energy, said: “This agreement follows the announcement during our Capital Markets Day to divest our home energy retail business in Europe.”

“To drive performance, discipline and simplification, we are prioritising countries, projects, and routes to market where we can deliver the most value.

“We will work closely with Octopus to ensure a seamless transition and continued high standards of customer service.”