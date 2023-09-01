Cerelia to sell Jus-Rol after appeal to allow pastry merger blocked in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cerelia to sell Jus-Rol after appeal to allow pastry merger blocked in court

By Press Association
Cerelia will have to sell Jus-Rol after an appeal to allow the merger was blocked (Jus-Rol/PA)
A pastry manufacturer will be forced to sell off a rival business after an appeal to allow the merger was blocked by a judge, the UK’s competition watchdog has said.

Cerelia, the UK’s largest producer of bake-at-home products in the UK, agreed to buy rival pastry maker Jus-Rol for an undisclosed amount in 2021.

But the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) moved to block the deal earlier this year after finding that it would put UK grocers at risk of higher prices and lower quality products, which could be passed on to shoppers.

Merging the two leading and similar businesses could reduce competition in the market, meaning grocers have less choice when picking deals for consumers, it ruled.

Cerelia disagreed with the CMA’s decision in January and appealed to the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

But the tribunal dismissed the legal challenge at a hearing in July, the CMA said.

Sarah Cardell, the chief executive of the CMA, said: “We welcome today’s judgment, which fully dismisses all four grounds of Cerelia’s appeal, and confirms that the CMA’s decision to block this merger was fully supported by the evidence and procedurally fair.

“Cerelia must now sell off Jus-Rol in its entirety to make sure shoppers don’t face higher prices and worse quality products.”

France-based Cerelia had suspended the process of selling the business while it awaited the outcome of its appeal.

The company, which also owns BakeAway, a dough manufacturer based in Corby in Northamptonshire, said earlier this year that it was “deeply disappointed” by the CMA’s outcome, and that it had “big plans to invest and improve” the Jus-Rol business.

Cerelia has been contacted for comment.