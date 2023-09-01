FTSE ends week on a high as oil and mining companies gain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE ends week on a high as oil and mining companies gain

By Press Association
Oil companies were among the better performers in London on Friday. (Jane Barlow/PA)
The FTSE 100 got back into winning territory on Friday as London’s natural resources sector helped it end the week on a high.

By the end of the day, the index had gained 25.41 points, or 0.3%, ending at 7,464.54.

It contrasted with some of the FTSE’s peers on the continent where the German Dax closed down 0.7% and the Cac 40 in Paris lost 0.3%.

It was the carmakers of Europe that led the declines as bankers downgraded their outlooks for Volkswagen, Renault and BMW.

“The FTSE 100 has rebounded from yesterday’s decline helped by a buoyant basic resource and energy sector, with oil prices back at their highest levels this year, helping to lift BP and Shell, with Rio Tinto and Glencore also firmer on the back of higher copper prices,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

In New York, the S&P 500 was down 0.1% and the Dow Jones was trading flat shortly after markets closed in Europe.

The pound fell by 0.6% to 1.259 dollars, and was down 0.1% to 1.167 euros by the close of play in Europe.

In company news, the Financial Conduct Authority has forced insurance group Direct Line to pay out £30 million in compensation to customers.

People had been overcharged when renewing their home and car insurance, the watchdog said. Direct Line admitted it had made an “error” when implementing new rules at the start of 2022.

The rules were put in place to prevent existing customers being charged higher prices than new customers.

Shares in Direct Line Insurance Group closed down 2.4%.

Meanwhile Superdry, whose shares were suspended earlier in the week, said that the last year had been “exceptionally challenging,” and that it had been pushed into a £78.5 million loss before tax. The company had made a £17.6 million profit the year before.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Johnson Matthey, up 160.5p to 1,790.5p, BP, up 13.3p to 500.8p, Rio Tinto, up 100p to 4,972.5p, Anglo American, up 35.5p to 2,136p, and Antofagasta, up 23p to 1,471p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Admiral Group, down 60p to 2,430p, Land Securities, down 11p to 591.6p, IAG, down 2.65p to 159.35p, United Utilities, down 15p to 932p, and Segro, down 11.6p to 725.8p.