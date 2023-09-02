Online gambling firm In Touch Games has licences to operate in Britain suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Online gambling firm In Touch Games has licences to operate in Britain suspended

By Press Association
A woman using her mobile phone (Yui Mok/PA)
A woman using her mobile phone (Yui Mok/PA)

Online gambling firm In Touch Games has had its licences to operate in Britain suspended by the industry regulator.

The Gambling Commission suspended the firm’s operating licences as it carries out a review under section 116 of the Gambling Act 2005.

It said it suspects the operator failed to follow licence conditions related to money laundering, fair and transparent terms and practices, and reporting key events.

In Touch Games operates 11 websites including bonusboss.co.uk, cashmo.co.uk, drslot.co.uk, jammymonkey.com and slotfactory.com.

The regulator’s website now lists all these trading names as “inactive”.

In February, the commission said the firm had been fined £6.1 million for social responsibility and money laundering failings.

The business’s social responsibility failures included not interacting with a customer until seven weeks after they had been flagged for erratic and extended play, and accepting a customer’s word that they earned £6,000 a month without verifying it until they were flagged for gambling during unsociable hours.

Anti-money laundering failures included not having appropriate policies, procedures and controls and not sufficiently considering or implementing the regulator’s money laundering and terrorist financing risk assessment or guidance.

It was the third time In Touch Games faced regulatory action. In 2019 it paid a £2.2 million settlement for failures and in 2021 it was fined £3.4 million and warned over further failures.

According to Companies House, In Touch Games Ltd’s accounts are “overdue”, as its figures for up to July 29 2022 were due by April 29 2023.

A Gambling Commission spokesperson said: “In accordance with section 118 (2) of the Act the commission has determined to suspend the above operating licence.

“We have made it clear to the operator that during the course of the suspension we expect it to focus on treating consumers fairly and keeping them fully informed of any developments which impact them.

“The suspension does not prevent the operator from allowing consumers to access their accounts and withdrawing funds.

“The suspension takes place immediately.”

In June 2022, Skywind Holdings announced it had acquired Intouch Games Group.

Skywind Group, an online gambling business, has been approached for comment.

The Gambling Commission licenses, regulates, advises and provides guidance to individuals and businesses offering gambling in Britain, including the National Lottery.