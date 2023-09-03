‘Marked rise’ in women starting firms to boost work-life balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Marked rise’ in women starting firms to boost work-life balance

By Press Association
More than 150,000 new companies were started by women in 2022, according to the latest Rose Review (Alamy/PA)
Research has revealed a “marked rise” in the number of women across the UK starting their own businesses, driven by people looking to improve their work-life balance.

Industry group Small Business Britain reported a continued positive shift in the number of female entrepreneurs despite significant cost pressures facing people looking to start businesses.

Michelle Ovens, founder of Small Business Britain and the f-entrepreneur campaign, said it is also “uplifting” to hear new female business owners saying they are happier after launching new firms despite the challenging economic backdrop.

Research by Small Business Britain found that 39% of female entrepreneurs said that improving their work-life balance was the biggest catalyst for starting a business.

Meanwhile, 30% said they launched firms as they wanted to choose where they worked and 25% reassessed their careers after having children.

More than 150,000 new companies were started by women in 2022 – more than twice as many as in 2018 – according to the latest Rose Review.

Small Business Britain said this has continued to grow despite pressures on small firms.

Ms Ovens said: “There has been a marked rise in female entrepreneurs across the UK, and collectively they make a phenomenal contribution to the UK economy.

“Despite the many economic challenges for business owners that need to be tackled, it is uplifting to hear that most women are happier for having taken the plunge into entrepreneurship and are seeing immeasurable benefits in their lives.”

Mireya Quiton Tuijtelaars, founder of Mia Strada London, said: “I started my business to generate an income whilst also looking after my children, as I faced major challenges with the cost of childcare, and it didn’t make financial sense to go back to my previous role.

“I had a passion for natural gemstones and found there was an underserved market for socially and environmentally conscious products.

“I am so much happier, having been able to create a business that allows for a better work-life balance.

“To be working in something I really believe in is such a delight. I can’t say it is, or has ever been, easy but it is definitely rewarding.”

The research comes as Small Business Britain opens applications for its annual #Ialso100 campaign, which showcases a line-up of the UK’s 100 leading female business owners.