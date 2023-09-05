New National Lottery operator Allwyn sees near-doubling of revenues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New National Lottery operator Allwyn sees near-doubling of revenues

By Press Association
Allwyn snapped up National Lottery operator Camelot (PA)
Allwyn has seen half-year turnover nearly double after snapping up National Lottery operator Camelot and hailing resilient demand despite cost pressures on consumers.

The Czech company reported total revenues of 3.7 billion euros (£3.2 billion) for the six months to June 30, up from 1.9 billion euros (£1.6 billion) a year earlier.

Revenues in the second quarter jumped 115% higher to 2.05 billion euros (£1.8 billion), the group said.

Its performance was boosted through the takeover of Camelot UK and Camelot Lottery Solutions, which runs the Illinois Lottery, in the first quarter of 2023.

With the newly acquired firm stripped out, Allwyn said revenues rose 12% in the first half to 2.1 billion euros (£1.8 billion) and were 7% higher over the second quarter.

Underlying earnings, excluding the Camelot businesses, rose 18% over the half-year to 649.8 million euros (£555.9 million).

The group said consumer confidence was being affected by the cost-of-living crisis but that its business saw “only a limited impact”.

It said demand remained resilient “due to the low price point of our products and low average spend per customer, as well as our large number of regular players”.

Allwyn also said its business has been shielded from much of the wider cost inflation, given that “a significant portion of our costs is directly linked to revenues and the low proportion of energy in our cost base”.

It added that trading since the end of June has continued to hold up, “despite a background of relatively weak general consumer sentiment”.

“Current trends are in line with the resilience of our revenues during previous periods of weaker general consumer sentiment – for example the early period of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Greek financial crisis and the global financial crisis – when demand for our products remained resilient, especially in comparison with other consumer sectors,” Allwyn said.

In the UK, the Camelot business saw total revenues fall 3% on a comparable and constant currency basis in the second quarter, which it said was largely down to “exceptional” EuroMillions rollovers a year earlier.

UK second quarter underlying earnings lifted 18% to 50 million euros (£42.8 million).

Allwyn is preparing to take over the running of the next National Lottery licence from February next year after winning the contract from Camelot last year.

Allwyn’s acquisition of Camelot closed a bitter legal wrangle between the firms after the Gambling Commission decision, although the two companies are continuing to operate separately.

The Czech company, previously known as Sazka, also runs lotteries in Austria, Italy and Greece.

Robert Chvatal, chief executive of Allwyn, said: “The good performance in our existing geographies was driven primarily by strong growth in digital, where we have sustained our momentum in product development and innovation.

“Alongside this, we continue to evolve and digitise the customer proposition in physical retail, while during the quarter we once again saw resilience of demand for our products, even in an environment where consumer spending remains under pressure.”