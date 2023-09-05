New car market grew by nearly a quarter in August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New car market grew by nearly a quarter in August

By Press Association
The new car market grew 24.4% in August, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The new car market grew 24.4% in August, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Some 85,657 new cars were registered last month, compared with 68,858 in August 2022.

Despite this improved performance, the market remained 7.5% below pre-pandemic levels, with 92,573 registrations in August 2019.

UK sales of new cars in August
(PA Graphics)

Demand for electrified vehicles (EVs) continued to grow, accounting for nearly two out of five new cars reaching the road.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “With the automotive industry beginning a second year of growth, recovery is under way with EVs energising the market.

“But with a new zero emission vehicle mandate due to come into force in less than 120 days, manufacturers still await the details.

“Businesses cannot plan on the basis of consultations, they need certainty.

“And now, more than ever, Government must match action to ambition, ensuring there are the incentives and infrastructure in place to convince drivers to make the switch.”

Annual sales of new cars in the UK
(PA Graphics)

The mandate will require manufacturers to sell a certain proportion of zero emission vehicles.

The proposed levels for new cars are 22% by 2024, 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

Registrations of new cars for fleets were up 58.4% year-on-year last month, but demand from private buyers was down 8.1%.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said: “The headline figures are positive, but there’s a clear divide in the market.

An EV being charged
Manufacturers noted a divide in the market for EVs (John Walton/PA)

“The growth is being almost exclusively fuelled by strongly rising fleet sales, but the proportion of retail sales is softening, underlining the pressure on consumers.

“After years of heavily constrained new car supply struggling to keep pace with consumer appetite, for the first time since the pandemic we’re seeing production exceed demand, which is shown by the flattening retail sales numbers.”

Alex Buttle, co-founder of used car marketplace Motorway.co.uk, said: “Once again, EVs are the shining jewel in the crown, taking up greater market share as more drivers look for greener alternatives to fossil fuels.

“To get even more drivers to make the switch, the Government could look to turbocharge this trend with better incentives and infrastructure.”

August is typically a quieter month for the market as many buyers wait for new numberplates to be released in September.