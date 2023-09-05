Pump price of unleaded petrol climbs to highest level this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pump price of unleaded petrol climbs to highest level this year

By Press Association
The average pump price of a litre of unleaded petrol has risen by 9p since early June (Lewis Whyld/PA)
The price of petrol on UK forecourts has risen to its highest level so far this year, figures show.

The average pump price of a litre of unleaded petrol stood at 151.7p as of September 4, up from 150.7p the previous week.

It is the seventh weekly jump in a row.

The rise is being driven by an increase in the cost of oil, which has gone up by nearly 12 US dollars a barrel since the start of July to more than 88 US dollars, due to producing group Opec+ reducing its supply.

This has caused the wholesale cost of fuel – what retailers pay – to go up, which in turn has been passed on to drivers.

TRANSPORT Fuel
(PA Graphics)

The average price of a litre of unleaded petrol is now at its highest level since the end of December 2022 and has increased by 9p since early June.

But it is still some way below the peak of 191.6p reached in July 2022.

The average price of diesel has also been rising in recent weeks, climbing from 144.6p a litre in mid-July to 154.7p as of Monday.

All figures have been published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.