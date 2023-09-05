Waitrose rolls out higher animal welfare rules across all Italian meat suppliers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Waitrose rolls out higher animal welfare rules across all Italian meat suppliers

By Press Association
Waitrose has announced higher welfare standards have been rolled out across its Italian meat suppliers. (PA/Waitrose)
Waitrose has rolled out higher animal welfare standards for all its suppliers of Italian meat.

The supermarket said the move means its Parma ham, Mortadella and Prosciutto have come from animals that live a life free from confinement in Italy.

The retailer said the pigs have more room to roam and socialise, and have deep straw bedding to root around in.

It comes as welfare standards for continental meat have tended to lag behind those of British meats.

Waitrose attributes its long term partnership with supplier The Compleat Food Group as the reason they were the first Italian meat producer to win a Good Pig Award from Compassion in World Farming in 2016.

The supermarket said it has now rolled out the same high standards across all of its Italian producers.

Waitrose has also pledged to improve welfare standards within their entire continental meat supply chain by 2025 by removing all confinement, including prohibiting sow stalls and farrowing crates.

The supermarket said it now encourages other retailers to follow their lead to ensure Britons can buy ethically sourced charcuterie.

Jake Pickering, senior manager for agriculture at Waitrose, said the supermarket is “delighted this move helps us raise the bar even further”.

“We are confinement-free in UK farming, and have a 2025 commitment for all of our continental meat,” he added.

“This represents a huge step forward for the welfare standards within our Italian breeding, growing and finishing supply chains and means that well over 50% of our continental meat sales will now come from higher welfare pigs.”

Louise Valducci, head of food business for Europe at Compassion in World Farming, said: “We are encouraged by the steps Waitrose is taking to improve the welfare of pigs in its continental meat supply.

“It highlights the importance of working closely with producers, giving them the confidence and support to invest in cage-free systems, to ensure a successful transition across the business.

“Consumers are increasingly concerned about animal welfare and any company committing to cage-free production is sending a powerful signal to the market that it is not only the compassionate choice, but also achievable at scale.”