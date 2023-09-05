One in 10 ‘spending beyond their means for at least seven months of the year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

One in 10 ‘spending beyond their means for at least seven months of the year’

By Press Association
More than half of people spend more than they earn for at least one month of the year, according to TopCashback (Joe Giddens/PA)
More than half of people spend more than they earn for at least one month of the year, according to TopCashback (Joe Giddens/PA)

One in 10 people spend more money than they have in their current account during at least seven months each year, according to a survey.

More than half of those (59%) surveyed by Censuswide said that they spend more than they earn at least one month per year.

The research was included in a “how Britain spends” report for website TopCashback, which found that, on average, people have £323 left in their current account the day before payday.

But 17% said they have either nothing, or a negative balance left, for example being in an overdraft.

Parents with children under 18 typically have just £179 left in the bank the day before payday, the survey found.

Around two-fifths (41%) of people surveyed said they feel anxious about the cost of living on a weekly basis.

The research also indicated that people with higher salaries were more likely to be spending more than they earned for a higher number of months, perhaps partially an indication of higher earners being able to access credit more easily than those on lower incomes.

Adults earning £35,000 a year or less typically spend more than their salary for two months of the year and those earning over £100,000 a year stretch beyond their means for four months on average, the research found.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of people said they do not have their spending fully under control, with nearly half (47%) citing the rising cost of living as the cause.

Adam Bullock, UK director at TopCashback said: “Our report brings to light just how thinly salaries are being stretched.”

The survey of more than 2,000 people, carried out in August, found that nearly half (48%) of people’s overall spending had increased in the previous three months.

Essential groceries, toiletries and petrol were among the areas where people said their spending had increased.

One quarter (25%) of people surveyed said they make impulse purchases without checking for cheaper alternatives first.

Commenting on the report, Sue Haywood, a personal finance expert, said: “Making your money work harder is essential in the current climate, with so many of us budgeting and planning to make every penny count.

“The fact that people are regularly spending beyond their means is concerning, but sadly not surprising with households facing higher mortgage and food costs, however there are simple steps people can take to get the most from their money.”

She suggested measures including shopping around and using loyalty schemes, adding: “It’s always worth double checking your bank balance to ensure you’re not shelling out on direct debits for old subscriptions you don’t use, or auto renewing insurance policies.”