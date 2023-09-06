Builder Barratt reduced workforce by hundreds after Liz Truss’s premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Builder Barratt reduced workforce by hundreds after Liz Truss’s premiership

By Press Association
Barratt said that the number of homes it built slowed in the first six months of the year (Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA)
Barratt said that the number of homes it built slowed in the first six months of the year (Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA)

Barratt Developments cut the size of its workforce by hundreds of people in the wake of Liz Truss’s premiership, the business revealed on Wednesday.

The construction company said that it had put a hiring freeze in place as the “market slowdown accelerated following the mini budget.”

As a result the headcount of the business, which employs more than 6,000 people, fell by 6% between September last year and June, it said.

It comes as Barratt warned it is facing a difficult market due to rising interest rates and the cost of living, which are making it more difficult for people to afford its homes.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng became the UK’s second shortest-serving chancellor in the wake of the mini budget (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

The business also said that the price of building a house had been increasing more rapidly than the price for which a house can be sold.

The housebuilder said that it reduced the number of constructions it completed in the six months to the end of June. It finished 17,206 homes during that period, 700 fewer than the year before.

“We have delivered a strong operational performance in a challenging operating environment,” said chief executive David Thomas.

“Customers continue to face cost-of-living and mortgage affordability challenges, and new developments are increasingly constrained by an ineffective planning system.

“Today’s results reflect the hard work and dedication of our teams and the decisive actions we have taken as a business to respond to market conditions.”

Pre-tax profit rose 9.8% to £705.1 million while revenue was up 1% to £5.3 billion, Barratt told shareholders on Wednesday.

Mr Thomas said the company expects “that the backdrop will continue to be difficult over the coming months”.

The company said that the proportion of its homes that had been sold in advance had fallen from 62% in August last year to 49% in the same month this year.

Meanwhile, the reservation rate per active outlet per week – a key measure for the construction industry which tracks how many homes are sold at each building site – was 0.42 in July and August, down from 0.6% in the last financial year.

Chair Caroline Silver said: “Looking ahead, we recognise that there are significant macro-economic headwinds, most notably the continuing inflationary pressures and the resulting interest rate environment which is impacting mortgage affordability and availability in the UK, as well as economic growth, employment and consumer confidence and spending.”