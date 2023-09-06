Wagamama owner lifts outlook as it sees cost pressures improving in medium term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wagamama owner lifts outlook as it sees cost pressures improving in medium term

By Press Association
Wagamama’s takeaway sales fell by 8% in the six months to the start of July (Victoria Jones/PA)
The company behind Wagamama has said costs are increasing in line with expectations and will start to improve in the medium term, as it upped its outlook for the year.

The Restaurant Group, which also owns Frankie & Benny’s, said it swung to a £2.3 million pre-tax profit in the six months to the start of July, compared with a £28.5 million loss in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue was up 10% to £467.4 million in the same period, the business added.

It came as bosses said they have not been surprised by the rate at which costs are increasing.

They also sounded a positive note about the future, saying that in 2023 “costs (have been) in line with previous expectations and medium-term cost outlook continues to improve”.

A Frankie and Benny’s restaurant in Feltham
The Restaurant Group also owns Frankie & Benny’s (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Wagamama reported an 11% rise in like-for-like sales to dine-in customers, but takeaways dropped by 8%, it said.

The Restaurant Group’s pub business grew 8% on a like-for-like basis, while its concessions unit rose 29%.

It was enough for managers to say they now expect earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisations (EBITDA) to be slightly ahead of previous forecasts.

Chief executive Andy Hornby said: “We are encouraged by the significant progress made in the first eight months of the year, delivering strong LFL sales growth despite the consumer backdrop.

“In light of the strong trading we are increasing our expectations for the 2023 financial year adjusted EBITDA.

“We are making excellent progress on our medium-term plan and the board continues to actively explore strategic options to further accelerate margin accretion and deleveraging.

“A massive thanks to each and everyone of our dedicated team members who have worked so hard to deliver these excellent results.”

Shares in the business rose by 3.9% on Wednesday morning following the news.