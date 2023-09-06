Wilko customers compare store with Woolworths and raise concerns for high street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Wilko customers compare store with Woolworths and raise concerns for high street

By Press Association
Wilko customers say they will miss the store when it closes (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Customers at a Wilko store which is set to close next week spoke of their sadness and concern that the unit will be left empty on the high street.

One shopper at the Acton store in west London described the closure of 52 stores as “another nail in the coffin for the high street”.

The store was also compared with Woolworths which entered administration in 2008.

Michael Penning, 74, a business consultant from Acton who was shopping for paint brushes, said: “I think it’s a shame, a big big shame, it’s another nail in the coffin for the high street.

“It kind of filled a gap Woolworths left, it doesn’t have everything, but it filled a gap. I’m not sure what’s going to fill the void.

“It’s just such a good place to shop for so many different things.

“They’re competitive in price and the quality is pretty good.

“It’s going to be another empty unit on the high street.

Wilko enters administration
Wilko customers compared the store with Woolworths and said they would miss shopping there (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“They’ve got their own reasons why their business model is not working, but it must be like for everyone in retail – the pressures from rents, rates and energy.”

Mr Penning added that he believes people are going to be forced to shop online, which he described as “a shame”.

He said: “Big companies are pushing people towards self-scanning, it’s a gentle process to put people towards self checkout, that’s how it’s all going to go because they want to save on staff.

“It’s a shame because certain members of the population, elderly people possibly, go to their local shop and it’s a social thing for them and we’re moving that out of the way for artificial intelligence essentially.

“People are going to be forced to shop online, but it’s not the same experience.

“Going out shopping is a kind of leisurely pursuit.”

Donovan Julies, 50, a solicitor from Acton, said he “feels for the workers at the store”.

He said: “I spoke to one of the ladies last week and she said they didn’t know what was happening in terms of their jobs.

“For the local community the shop has been a lovely place, lots of people come here. It’s very sad.

“Some of the women who work here are breadwinners and it will impact their family’s finances.

“What is going to come into the space? Wilko hasn’t been here a long time. It reminds me of Woolworths.”

Former mathematician David Wright, 80, from Gunnersbury, west London, discovered Wilko within the last couple of months and said he comes to buy stationery.

He said: “One of the things I like about places like this, there’s all kinds of things you can get.”

Asked for his reaction to the news the Acton store is due to close, he said: “I was sorry. I’ve only just found the place and only just heard it’s going.

“How a place like this would fail I don’t know. It’s got great stuff, I don’t know what’s wrong with it.”

Laura Everett, 31, an implementation manager from Acton, said: “I do come here quite often, there isn’t anything that’s really the same.

“Some of the things I get from here, such as white vinegar, I don’t know anywhere else I can get it from.

“I will miss it really.”