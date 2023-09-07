Currys grows sales in Greece despite wildfires hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Currys grows sales in Greece despite wildfires hit

By Press Association
Currys said it performed better in Greece than elsewhere in Europe (Currys/PA)
Currys managed to grow its sales in Greece even as they shrank everywhere else despite a recent spate of wildfires in the country, the electronics retailer has revealed.

Sales in Greece grew by 3% on a like-for-like basis in the 17 weeks – around four months – to the end of August, the company said on Thursday.

It was the only place where the group managed to grow sales, with the UK and Ireland dropping 2% and the Nordics down 8%.

Across the business revenue fell by 4%, but Currys did not change its outlook for the year.

Kettles on sale in a Currys shop in London
However, Currys said its performance in the UK started to improve in July and August when compared with May and June.

It said sales of domestic appliances and mobile phones have been “robust”, but other areas, especially computing, have been weaker.

In the Nordics, where Currys has been struggling for a while, revenue improved slightly, but the “trading environment remains challenging”.

The company said it managed to save money, including by reducing its staff numbers in the region.

It said that in Greece “trading continues to be robust despite short-term impact from wildfires on customer footfall during August”.

Chief executive Alex Baldock said: “Our priorities this year are simple: to keep the UK&I’s (UK and Ireland’s) encouraging momentum going, and to get the Nordics back on track.

“We’re making good progress on both, in what continues to be a challenging economic environment.

“We remain confident that we’re building a stronger business that’s resilient today and fit to prosper in the longer term.”

Currys store in Edinburgh
Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Electrical goods specialist Currys has confirmed guidance for the full year remains unchanged.

“While that’s not exactly bad news, it’s also not overly encouraging.

“Margins remain a challenge, partly because of the very tough price environment.

“At the same time, the higher interest rate and inflation environment means customers are stalling on buying new computer goods.

“Domestic appliances are faring better, which is a good sign in terms of consumer resilience, but the weakness in other areas suggests customers are starting to be more selective. This could heap further pressure on margins as we barrel towards the festive trading season.

“While Currys is pulling all the levers at its disposal to get profitability off the ground, it’s relying heavily on cost savings.

“This is by no means a bad approach, but cost savings can’t go on forever. The market is hunting for clues that organic demand and volumes are capable of propping up the bottom line.”