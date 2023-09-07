Lucky Strike maker BAT signs deal to sell Russian business after 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucky Strike maker BAT signs deal to sell Russian business after 18 months

By Press Association
BAT said its staff in Russia will remain employed on similar terms for at least two years (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT) has signed a deal to withdraw from Russia, 561 days after the country launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The company, which also makes Dunhill, Kent and Pall Mall, said it has “entered into an agreement to sell its Russian and Belarusian business”, adding that the deal complies with both local and international laws.

It promised to not receive any “financial gain from ongoing sales in these markets”.

The company said: “The buyer is a consortium led by members of BAT Russia’s management team which, upon completion, will wholly own both businesses.”

Employees will be kept on terms “comparable to their existing BAT terms for at least two years post-completion”, the business added.

The deal is expected to complete within a month.

The new owners will rename the business ITMS Group.

BAT has a head office in Moscow, 75 regional offices and a factory in St Petersburg. It also has an office in Belarus.

The British American Tobacco logo
The business has offices in the region and a factory in St Petersburg. (British American Tobacco/PA)

The Russian and Belarusian business accounted for around 2.7% of BAT revenue at the end of June, and 2.5% of adjusted profit from operations, allowing for currency fluctuations.

BAT had been under pressure to leave Russia from the start of the war.

It is almost 18 months since the tobacco giant said “BAT’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable in the current environment”, and that it had “initiated the process to rapidly transfer our Russian business”.

But as the war dragged on there were few signs that progress was being made.

In a letter to BAT chief executive Tadeu Marroco in July, campaign group B4Ukraine said: “Our research shows that BAT still remains significantly exposed to the Russian markets and the risks associated with Russian operations.

“These activities in Russia risk enabling and financing Russia’s violations of IHL and human rights law during the ongoing invasion and occupation of Ukraine.”

It added: “Russia is violating international humanitarian law, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, through attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure (e.g. mass executions, sexual violence, torture, forcible transfer of civilians).”

BAT had so far managed to avoid the fate of fellow cigarette makers Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International, which were listed as “international sponsors of war” by the Ukrainian government.

The list also includes UK companies Unilever and Mondi, as well as consumer giant Procter & Gamble, cosmetics company Yves Rocher, Cadbury’s owner Mondelez, Bacardi, PepsiCo, and chocolate maker Mars.