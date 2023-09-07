Aldi targets 500 new UK stores as it hunts for locations to meet ‘huge demand’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Aldi targets 500 new UK stores as it hunts for locations to meet ‘huge demand’

By Press Association
Aldi has said it wants to open 500 more shops in the UK amid ambitious growth plans (Peter Byrne/PA)
Aldi has said it wants to open 500 more shops in the UK amid ambitious growth plans (Peter Byrne/PA)

Aldi has said it wants to open 500 more shops in the UK amid ambitious growth plans after marking the opening of its 1,000th store in Surrey.

The discount retailer, and Britain’s fourth biggest grocer, said it set the new target having seen “huge demand” from people wanting to switch supermarkets to access cheaper prices.

It builds on a previous goal of opening 1,200 stores by the end of 2025.

The chain has not given an update on the progress of its expansion plan, but it would need to open 100 stores a year in order to reach that target. This would mean upping the current pace of its expansion, having opened 100 shops in just under three years.

Aldi did not put a time-frame on the new goal but said it will happen in the “coming years”, as it needs to hunt for new locations across the UK.

Giles Hurley, the chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our popularity is growing, and there is huge demand for people to have an Aldi store near to them to increase shoppers’ access to our unbeatable prices.

“The next phase of our expansion will involve another 500 new stores over the coming years.

“It is a long-term target and is not a ceiling to our ambition to have an Aldi store close to everyone in the UK.”

The Germany-headquartered chain, which first launched in the UK in 1990, has been rapidly growing its market share across the country.

It has been named the UK’s cheapest supermarket, according to consumer champion Which?.

Aldi chief executive officer Giles Hurley (Aldi / PA)
Aldi’s chief executive officer Giles Hurley said the chain was ‘more popular than its ever been’ (Aldi / PA)

Mr Hurley said 1.1 million more customers walked through its doors over the past year.

In an interview with Sky News, the boss said Aldi is “more popular than it’s ever been” as households face cost-of-living pressures.

He added: “What we recognise most of all is that there are communities across the UK who continue to pay high prices for their groceries because they only have access to a traditional full-price supermarket or their more expensive convenience arms.”

Aldi, which employs 40,0000 people, opened its 1,000th store in Woking, Surrey on Thursday.

It recently said it was calling for staff affected by the collapse of retailer Wilko to get in touch as it has about 6,000 jobs currently available across its stores.