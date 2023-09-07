Union criticises B&M as Wilko jobs at risk despite deal for stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union criticises B&M as Wilko jobs at risk despite deal for stores

By Press Association
A union has slammed B&M over its move to buy 51 Wilko stores but leave the future of workers in the balance (PA)
A union has slammed B&M over its move to buy 51 Wilko stores but leave the future of workers in the balance.

Around 1,000 jobs are at risk at shops bought by B&M in a deal earlier this week, the PA news agency understands.

On Tuesday, PwC, which was hired to oversee the insolvency last month, said it agreed to sell up to 51 Wilko shops to the rival discount retailer for up £13 million.

But the deal only included Wilko’s properties and will not transfer workers currently based at these sites.

The GMB union, which represents more than 3,000 Wilko staff, called on B&M to explain why it has opted against saving the jobs of workers at those shops.

Andy Prendergast, GMB national officer, said: “The fact the deal with B&M is for physical stores only is frankly baffling.

“The company really needs to be explain why they are unwilling to transfer in the able, experienced retail staff they will obviously need.

“It looks like a cynical attempt to ditch liabilities and reinforces the view people are treated as the least important part of in this process.

“Frankly, the workforce deserve better.”

The shops are then expected to reopen under the B&M branding, although some could open under the Heron frozen foods brand also owned by B&M European Value Retail.

B&M and PwC declined to comment.

B&M said on Tuesday it will buy up to 51 Wilko shops (B&M/PA)

The locations of 51 shops bought by B&M have not been announced.

On Tuesday, administrators also said 52 other Wilko stores will close next week after they were unable to secure a deal to save the whole business.

It said the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies.

The company has also announced hundreds of further job losses affecting warehouse and service centre staff.

On Wednesday, PwC revealed the locations of the 52 shops set to close and said further store closures “may regrettably be necessary” depending on talks with other suitors.

It is understood that HMV owner Doug Putman is still in discussions with PwC over a possible deal to save a significant number of shops.

Wilko tumbled into administration last month due to waning consumer spending and significant debts to suppliers, throwing the future of its 400 stores and 12,500 workers into doubt.