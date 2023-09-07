Average easy access savings rate at highest since November 2008

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Average easy access savings rate at highest since November 2008

By Press Association
Typical rates being offered on easy access savings accounts are at their highest in nearly 15 years, according to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Typical rates being offered on easy access savings accounts are at their highest in nearly 15 years, according to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Typical rates being offered on easy access savings accounts are at their highest in nearly 15 years, according to a financial information website.

The average easy access savings rate on the market surpassed 3% this week, climbing from 2.99% on Tuesday to 3.01% on Wednesday and then to 3.02%, according to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

Typical easy access rates are at their highest since November 2008, on a first day of the month basis, Moneyfacts said.

The average easy access savings rate a year ago was just 0.89%, according to Moneyfacts, whose calculations are based on someone having £10,000 to put away.

This means a year ago, someone with £10,000 could have made £89 in gross interest after a year typically. But someone locking £10,000 away for a year now could potentially make around £302.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said savings rates have been on a much slower trajectory than mortgage rates.

She said: “More recently, the big banks have come under pressure from the regulator (the Financial Conduct Authority) to push rates higher, and we’ve seen them improve. This has powered more competition across the market and we’ve seen rates climb higher.

“We can expect this to continue for now at least. At a time of rising rates, easy access rates tend to inch up, and while we might see a pause in Bank of England hikes in the next few months, there’s no sign of cuts for a considerable period.

“However, when it comes to easy access accounts, it’s not worth waiting for rates to get better before you switch because you’re missing out on so much interest in the interim. The aim should be to get the best rate you can now and if rates go even higher you can weigh up the benefits of switching again later.”