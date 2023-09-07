Consumer worry about housing costs hits ‘highest recorded level’ – Which?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consumer worry about housing costs hits ‘highest recorded level’ – Which?

By Press Association
Around 80% of mortgage owners and renters are worried about housing costs amid the looming threat of rising interest rates this month, according to a poll (PA)
Around 80% of mortgage owners and renters are worried about housing costs amid the looming threat of rising interest rates this month, according to a poll.

Which?’s Consumer Insight Tracker found 79% of mortgage owners and 81% of renters are worried about housing costs, the highest level since the survey began in 2013.

There has been a steady increase in housing cost concern among renters over the past two years, with 62% saying they were worried in August 2021.

Worries about housing costs have risen even faster for mortgage holders due to high interest rates, from around half before December 2021 when hikes began.

However, despite the rise in worry, the number of people missing a mortgage or rental payment has remained steady at an estimated 630,000 households in the month to August 10.

Some 2.2 million households missed or defaulted on an essential payment such as a housing, bill, loan or credit card payment over the month.

Of those who missed a household bill payment, half (50%) missed a council tax bill, almost half (46%) missed a water bill and four in 10 (48%) missed an energy bill.

Two thirds (61%) of those who missed a household bill payment reported that they missed more than one.

More than half of households (56%) reported making at least one adjustment such as cutting back on essentials, dipping into savings, selling possessions or borrowing to cover essential spending such as utility bills, housing costs, groceries, school supplies and medicines in the last month, slightly down from last month’s 59%.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Although UK inflation is slowly starting to fall, these record levels of worry about housing costs and the looming threat of higher interest rates later this month shows that for many people, the cost-of-living crisis is far from over. We’d encourage anyone who’s struggling to seek free debt advice and reach out to their mortgage provider or landlord for help.

“As so many people face financial hardship, Which? is calling on businesses in essential sectors like food, energy and telecoms providers to do more to help customers get a good deal and avoid unnecessary or unfair costs and charges during this crisis.”