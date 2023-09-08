Competition regulator proposes Heathrow charges are reconsidered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Competition regulator proposes Heathrow charges are reconsidered

By Press Association
The competition regulator has provisionally found that some errors were made in a decision on how much Heathrow Airport can charge airlines (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The competition regulator has provisionally found that some errors were made in a decision on how much Heathrow Airport can charge airlines (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The competition regulator has provisionally found that some errors were made in a decision on how much Heathrow Airport can charge airlines.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it proposes to require aviation regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to reconsider certain aspects of its conclusion.

In February, the CAA said the cap on Heathrow’s average charge per passenger must be reduced from £31.57 for 2023 and last year, to £25.43 over the next three years.

A Virgin Atlantic plane
Virgin Atlantic was among the airlines which appealed against the CAA’s decision (Doug Peters/PA)

Charges are paid by airlines but are generally passed on to passengers in air fares.

The airport and three airlines, British Airways, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, appealed against the CAA’s decision.

The CMA provisionally found that “the CAA was not wrong in most” parts of its determination.

The competition regulator agreed with the airlines in a “relatively minor” aspect of the CAA’s cost of debt calculation and a “small element” within its allowance for exceptional events which might reduce passenger numbers.

Meanwhile, the CMA also agreed with Heathrow that the application of an adjustment in relation to the recovery of revenues lost due to the coronavirus pandemic was “inappropriate”.

The CMA said: “Where we have provisionally found that the CAA has made errors, we have provisionally decided to require the CAA to reconsider them.

“While it is not possible now to quantify any changes in the price cap that could result from CAA reconsideration of these aspects, we would expect any such changes to have only a small net impact relative to the CAA’s overall price control decision, particularly as they may work in opposite directions.”

A Heathrow spokesman said: “We are carefully considering the CMA’s initial findings to understand what impact they may have on passengers and our ability to deliver our investment plans.”

A Virgin Atlantic spokesman said: “After three years of consultation, it’s disappointing that the CMA has largely endorsed the CAA’s decision, which did not go far enough to protect consumers from excessive charges at Heathrow.

“The airport has prioritised shareholders over consumers, relying on pessimistic passenger forecasts to support its agenda, in stark contrast to the actual number of passengers flying from Heathrow which is close to pre-pandemic levels.”

CAA chief economist Andrew Walker said: “We welcome this provisional determination by the Competitions and Markets Authority that has largely proposed to reject most grounds of the appeals against our decision.

“While it has determined there are a small number of issues that we should review again, these are not expected to have a significant impact on the level of Heathrow’s price control.

“We will now review the findings before responding in due course.

“We remain confident that our decision on the charges that Heathrow Airport Limited levies on airlines represents a good deal for consumers, while allowing the airport to invest in improving services for the future.”

Heathrow, the airlines and the CAA have the opportunity to respond to the CMA’s provisional determination.

The CMA said it will reach its final determination by October 17.