High-end housebuilder Berkeley sees home reservations fall by a third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

High-end housebuilder Berkeley sees home reservations fall by a third

By Press Association
Berkeley Group has reported a slump of more than a third in home reservations (Alamy/PA)
Berkeley Group has reported a slump of more than a third in home reservations (Alamy/PA)

High-end housebuilder and developer Berkeley Group has flagged high inflation and interest rates weighing on the sector as it reported a slump of more than a third in home reservations.

But the group stood by its profit expectations despite its gloomy outlook for the UK economy.

Underlying private sales reservations – when a buyer reserves a property for a period of time – were down about 35% in the latest quarter compared to last year’s rate, it told investors.

The slump reflects the more volatile economic and political environment, Berkeley said.

Property prices have risen above its “business plan levels”, due to fewer new-build and second-hand homes to meet demand in the market, it added.

The company, which builds homes across London, Birmingham, and the South of England, also told investors it had not bought any land over the latest quarter and will only invest very selectively in new opportunities.

“The complexity and protracted nature of the current planning system and lack of clarity surrounding certain regulatory changes affecting our sector, at a time of considerable uncertainty for the UK economy with persistent high inflation and interest rates, continues to deter investment into brownfield regeneration and the wider housebuilding sector”, the group said.

Nevertheless, Berkeley stuck to its earnings guidance of at least £1.05 billion in pre-tax profits over the 2024 and 2025 financial years.

It expects forward sales – an important indication of housing demand – of around £2 billion at the end of October, down from £2.14 billion at the end of April.

A Barratt development
Rival housebuilder Barratt said it was cutting the size of its workforce by hundreds of people earlier this week (Barratt/PA)

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Berkeley Group continues to fine-tune its operations against a notoriously difficult backdrop for the sector.

“In some ways, Berkeley is a different beast to many of its competitors, with a potential edge coming from its mix of an exposure to London and the South East, higher-end properties and the regeneration of brownfield sites in which it is well accomplished.”

Berkeley’s update come after rival housebuilder Barratt Developments said it was cutting the size of its workforce by hundreds due a slowdown in the housing market, “accelerated following the mini budget” under former prime minister Liz Truss.

The business said the price of building a house had been increasing more rapidly than the price for which a house can be sold.