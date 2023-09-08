Average home insurance quote has jumped by 25.7% annually, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average home insurance quote has jumped by 25.7% annually, say experts

By Press Association
The average premium quoted for a buildings and contents policy was £212 in July, according to Consumer Intelligence (Peter Byrne/PA)
The average quoted price of home insurance has surged by around a quarter (25.7%) annually, according to an index.

Data analytics firm Consumer Intelligence, which compiled the report, said this is the biggest jump it has seen in records going back to 2014.

The average premium quoted for a buildings and contents policy was £212 in July, it found, up from £168 in July 2022. The figures have been rounded off.

Across Britain, people in London continue to face the highest typical quoted premiums at £316 for building and contents policies, with the North East the cheapest region with an average quoted price of £184.

The firm looks at prices quoted on price comparison websites when carrying out its research.

Georgia Day, senior insight analyst at Consumer Intelligence, said: “People who have made claims are likely to feel the pinch even more as our data shows the highest increases for customers who have made an ‘escape of water’ claim.”

Older householders have seen lower quotes for their home insurance, with average quoted premiums for over-50s at £199, compared with £222 for under-50s, researchers found.

Quoted prices rose slightly faster for the under-50s in the previous 12 months, at 26.3%, compared with 25.0% for the over-50s.

Older properties continue to attract the highest quoted premiums with Victorian-era homes built between 1850 and 1895 seeing average quoted costs of £279 for joint home and contents policies.

Average quoted premiums for homes built between 1940 and 1955 are the lowest, at £194.

Here are price rises for quotes over the past year, according to Consumer Intelligence, followed by the average premium. The firm takes an average of the cheapest premiums to indicate the prices people may be likely to pay:

London, 27.8%, £316

South East, 28.4%, £227

Eastern England, 26.4%, £209

Yorkshire and the Humber, 26.2%, £202

South West, 24.8%, £195

Scotland, 25.0%, £194

West Midlands, 22.2%, £194

Wales, 26.5%, £193

East Midlands, 24.4%, £191

North West, 25.3%, £190

North East, 24.3%, £184