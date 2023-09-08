Costa Coffee recalls sandwiches and wraps amid fears they contain ‘small stones’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Costa Coffee recalls sandwiches and wraps amid fears they contain ‘small stones’

By Press Association
Costa Coffee has recalled four products in relation to concerns over ‘small stones’ (Costa Coffee/PA)
Costa Coffee has recalled four products in relation to concerns over ‘small stones’ (Costa Coffee/PA)

Costa Coffee is recalling a number of sandwiches and wraps from its shops over fears they could contain stones.

The coffee shop chain warned customers over four of its lunch products in a Food Standards Agency announcement.

The agency said that the items were being pulled from stores “because they may contain small stones”.

It added: “This may present a choking hazard and are unsafe to eat.”

The company said it is taking the issue “extremely seriously” and apologised to customers.

The Costa products being recalled are the chicken and bacon caesar wrap, southern fried chicken wrap, chicken salad sandwich and BLT sandwich.

It has specifically recalled these products with use by dates from between Wednesday September 6 and Friday September 8.

“We are advising customers not to consume these products,” the Food Standards Agency added.

“Any customers in possession of these products can return them to their nearest store where a full refund will be given.”

A Costa Coffee spokeswoman said: “Costa Coffee is recalling four savoury items.

“We have been notified by our supplier of a possible presence of small stones that could be a choking hazard if consumed.

“Customers who bought any of the products listed should not eat them and instead, please return to a store, with or without a receipt, for a full refund.

“We take this matter extremely seriously and sincerely apologise for any concern this recall has caused.”