Unions to involve faith groups in ‘shared mission’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Unions to involve faith groups in ‘shared mission’

By Press Association
A man holds prayer beads (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A man holds prayer beads (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A new trade union faith and belief network is being launched to encourage dialogue between unions, faith organisations and community groups.

The TUC said the aim is to explore common ground on the dignity of labour and trade union rights, and in-work poverty.

The network will be launched at the TUC Congress in Liverpool on Monday.

TUC president Maria Exall said: “Unions want to work more closely with faith organisations and local groups to find long-term solutions to the social and political challenges our communities are facing.

“This new coalition will bring together community activists and trade unions to support real-terms pay rises, an end to food poverty, a reduction in energy bills, decent homes for all and an increase in taxation on those at the top end of society.”

Religion
Faith groups are to be encouraged to participate in chats with unions (Callum Dent/PA)

NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: “There is much common ground between the work faith and community organisations and trade unions are doing to campaign for a dignified and decent standard of living for all in our society.

“Our communities are stronger when we work together, united in common purpose, and the launch of the network is part of our shared mission to secure a better deal for workers and families.”