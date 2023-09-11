Vistry to merge housebuilding arm with affordable homes division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vistry to merge housebuilding arm with affordable homes division

By Press Association
Housebuilder Vistry has unveiled plans to merge its housebuilding division with its affordable homes business Partnerships as it posted a fall in half-year profits.

The firm said it wanted to refocus the group’s operations on its “high return” and Partnerships arm by the end of next June, through which it works with local government authorities and housing associations to build affordable homes.

The move will see it cut the number of regional businesses from 32 to 27 and reduce costs by around £25 million, on top of cost savings from its takeover of Countryside Partnerships in 2022.

Its three housebuilding brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Countryside Homes, will be retained, as will the Countryside Partnerships brand.

Details of the plans came as it reported an 8.4% plunge in underlying pre-tax profits to £174 million for the first half of 2023.

It revealed the toll taken on its housebuilding arm as the sector suffers from waning demand in the face of 14 interest rate hikes in a row.

It saw housebuilding revenues slump 28.3% to £823.5 million on a pro forma basis, while completions tumbled 22.4% on a pro forma basis to 2,847.

Vistry said it had stepped up incentives in an effort to help prices hold up.

The group added that house sales had slowed further since the end of the first half, hit by the quieter summer season and soaring mortgage costs.

But its Partnerships division has fared better in the difficult conditions, with interim underlying revenues up 7.1% at £953.6 million.

Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry, said: “The scale of the social need for affordable mixed tenure housing across the country continues to increase and it is clear that Vistry is uniquely positioned as the leader in partnerships housing.

“In this context and following our annual review of the group’s strategy, the board has concluded that focusing the group’s operations fully on partnerships by merging our housebuilding operations with our Partnerships business best enables sustained growth in housing output, provides greater benefits to our partners, while maximising value and long-term returns for shareholders.”

The group kept its guidance for full-year underlying earnings of more than £450 million.

It added it would launch a share buyback programme of £55 million in November.

Vistry was formed in 2020 from a merger of Bovis Homes and Linden Homes.

It then bought Countryside Partnerships for £1.27 billion, merging it with its Linden Partnerships business.