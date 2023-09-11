DX delivery group gets £293m bid from US private equity firm HIG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DX delivery group gets £293m bid from US private equity firm HIG

By Press Association
HIG counts restructuring practice Interpath Advisory among its UK firms (Yui Mok/PA)
HIG counts restructuring practice Interpath Advisory among its UK firms (Yui Mok/PA)

Delivery company DX Group said on Monday that it has been courted with an approximately £293 million offer from a US private equity giant.

The company’s board said that it had been sent a “non-binding and conditional proposal” of 48.5p per share from HIG European Capital partners, a wing of a Miami-based group.

The director said that they had already rejected “a series of prior proposals” from HIG to buy DX. But they are prepared to recommend this proposal should the US investor decide to make it a firm offer.

“The proposal follows a series of prior proposals by HIG to acquire DX, which were rejected,” it said on Monday afternoon.

“The proposal is subject to the satisfaction or waiver by HIG of a number of pre-conditions, including the completion of satisfactory due diligence.

“The board of DX has carefully evaluated the proposal with its financial advisers and concluded that the proposal is at a value that the board would be minded to recommend to DX shareholders.”

The company said that it would allow HIG to do due diligence on DX, and the private equity firm now has until October 9 to make a firm offer or back away from a potential deal.

DX was set up in 1975, and was part of recruitment group Hays in the 1990s until it was disposed of by the business in 2004.

It has sites across the UK and a few in Ireland and specialises in next-day or scheduled delivery of high value and important items for businesses.

HIG owns dozens of companies across the world, including Interpath Advisory, the former restructuring business of KPMG, which was sold by the consultancy in 2021.

Shares soared following the news to as high as 45p, although were still some way below the potential offer price.